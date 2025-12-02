Rajya Sabha Returns Manipur GST Bill To Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the opposition did not participate in the budget and GST discussions for Manipur.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 4:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday returned to the Lok Sabha the Manipur GST bill, aimed at replacing an Ordinance promulgated to implement the GST 2.0 reforms in the northeastern state.
The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on December 1.
The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to give effect to decisions taken at the 56th meeting of the GST Council, was laid on the table of the House by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.
The 56th GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising representatives of all states, had decided to rationalise GST rates on about 375 items by merging the 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent slabs into 2, 5 and 18 per cent.
A 40 per cent rate has been proposed on ultra-luxury items. The new tax rates were implemented on September 22. To give effect to the GST rate changes on goods and services, the state GST laws are required to be amended.
Since Manipur is currently under the President's rule, an Ordinance was promulgated on October 7 to implement the amendments. After a brief discussion and a statement by the Finance Minister, the bill was returned to the Lower House.
During the debate on the bill, Sitharaman accused the opposition of not participating in the discussion on the bill. The Opposition had earlier staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after the Chair rejected their demand for a discussion on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.
"We saw them shedding crocodile tears on Manipur. Everytime on Manipur, they will raise issues and shed crocodile tears," she claimed. She said when the budget for Manipur came up earlier, the opposition did not participate in the debate on the bill even at that time.
"Even today when the GST benefits have to go to the state government, they are not here to participate. All the grievances (on Manipur), they are all just drama. I am sorry to say this," she said.
