ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Satisfied With Govt Efforts, Stands By Us: Rijiju After All-Party Meet On West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the Opposition parties have expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the government and have shown maturity by asserting at the all-party meeting over the West Asia crisis that they stand by the Centre in such a challenging situation.

Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed that the Indian Parliament should rise together in any challenging situation. "The Centre has addressed all queries and confusions in the all-party meeting held in New Delhi over the Middle East conflict, and the Opposition parties thanked the government for calling the meeting," he told reporters.

The minister said the members were satisfied after learning that the country has secured four ships of natural gas and crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

Sources said the Opposition told at the meeting that they want a debate under Rule 190 in Parliament on the situation in West Asia. CPI(M) MP John Brittas questioned on economic status, but External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said his stance was wrong. Jaishankar said more ships are about to arrive through the Strait of Hormuz.