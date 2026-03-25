Opposition Satisfied With Govt Efforts, Stands By Us: Rijiju After All-Party Meet On West Asia Crisis
He said the members were satisfied after learning that India has secured four ships of natural gas and crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the Opposition parties have expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the government and have shown maturity by asserting at the all-party meeting over the West Asia crisis that they stand by the Centre in such a challenging situation.
Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed that the Indian Parliament should rise together in any challenging situation. "The Centre has addressed all queries and confusions in the all-party meeting held in New Delhi over the Middle East conflict, and the Opposition parties thanked the government for calling the meeting," he told reporters.
The minister said the members were satisfied after learning that the country has secured four ships of natural gas and crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz.
Sources said the Opposition told at the meeting that they want a debate under Rule 190 in Parliament on the situation in West Asia. CPI(M) MP John Brittas questioned on economic status, but External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said his stance was wrong. Jaishankar said more ships are about to arrive through the Strait of Hormuz.
The government said PM Modi has conveyed to US President Donald Trump that India wants the war to end soon. The Centre refused to comment on AAP MP Sanjay Singh's questions on panic buying.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri gave a presentation at the meeting, where the Centre said it doesn't know how long the war will continue.
The government informed that domestic production of LPG has now increased from 28% to 60%. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Sing Puri said five more oil tankers are likely to come.
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