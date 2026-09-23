ETV Bharat / bharat

'CEC Gyanesh Kumar Must Be Removed': Opposition After Report Claims 2 ECs Objected Amid SIR Rollout

New Delhi: The opposition on Wednesday cited a media report, which claimed that the two Election Commissioners objected to the Election Commission's steps 14 times in 10 months amid the SIR rollout, and alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has "destroyed" the credibility of the poll panel. Many of them also called for Kumar's removal.

The opposition's reaction came after The Indian Express revealed that questions were raised on issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls within the three-member Election Commission (EC) itself, time and again by two of the three Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The national rollout of the SIR has been under the supervision of all three Commissioners. But Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months -- four times on a single day -- to decisions taken and orders issued, they say, without their knowledge, the report in the English daily said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared the screenshot of the media report on X. Ramesh said that on behalf of the party, his colleague Abhishek Singhvi will be speaking in detail to the media on the sensational revelations made in a leading national newspaper on the way "the CEC has destroyed the credibility and integrity of the Election Commission of India".

Congress MP Manish Tewari also reacted to the media report, saying that if the ostensible facts as reported are correct, then it seems to suggest that there is an "invisible hand" running the Election Commission.

"If rules were not allegedly followed and decisions were taken that were not unanimous or by majority, then all the decisions of @ECISVEEP are per se arbitrary and capricious, if not completely illegal," Tewari said on X.