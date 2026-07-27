ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Protests In Parliament Complex Against Police Action On Students, Demands Shah's Apology

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi with other Opposition MPs protest at Makar Dwar during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Opposition MPs, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in the Parliament House complex on Monday over alleged "police brutality" against student protesters during the agitation on the NEET paper leak issue and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's apology.

Carrying placards and a large banner, several MPs protested in front of the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament. They raised slogans, demanding answers from the home minister over alleged police excesses against protesting students.

Besides Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC's Mahua Moitra and JMM's Mahua Maji, among others, participated in the protest.

Later, DMK MPs held a protest separately demanding a ban on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which is conducted for admission to medical courses.