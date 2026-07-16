Opposition Parties In Jammu Kashmir Weigh Options As Ruling NC Awaits Permission For Statehood Protest
Apart from the BJP, which has planned a counter protest on the day, the Congress and CPI(M) are the only parties participating in the protest.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Srinagar: Even as the ruling National Conference is preparing for its proposed statehood protest at Jantar Mantar sans permission from Delhi police, its rival parties that have been invited to join are yet to decide about their participation.
National Conference’s president Farooq Abdullah has extended an invitation for the protest to all 52 political parties’ heads including the Jammu and Kashmir based Peoples Democratic Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Apni Party, Peoples Conference, Awami Ittehad Party and others for the July 20 protest on the opening day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session.
VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir HCM Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) says, "On July 20, we will go to Delhi to demand statehood. Do we need to go to the White House and meet Trump to request statehood?"pic.twitter.com/Ooqss7FOUI— JKNC (@JKNC_) July 12, 2026
BJP, the main opposition party, has declined the invitation right away with its leaders to launch a counter protest instead against the ruling party outside the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar the same day.
While Congress and the CPI(M) have confirmed their participation in the NC's statehood protest, most of the other parties have kept their cards close to their chest keeping the ruling party guessing.
Former CM Mehbooba Mufti led PDP is yet to decide about its participation. “Our party leadership will take a call. Nothing has been decided yet,” party spokesman Zuhaib Mir told ETV Bharat.
A senior leader in PDP said that there are grim chances of its participation in the Jantar Mantar stir as the party is focusing on organising programmes for foundation day on July 28.
Jammu and Kashmir Apni party president Altaf Bukhari said that the party has called a meeting on July 18 in Srinagar. “We will pray for their (NC's) success (of the protest) in our meeting, and also take a final call about our participation,” Bukhari told ETV Bharat.
He said that the statehood demand is his party's manifesto while the NC has promised restoration of Article 370 in its 2024 assembly election manifesto.
Jailed MP Engineer Rashid-led Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), too, has not confirmed its participation about the July 20 protest. Rashid’s brother and independent legislator Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh said that Rashid was the final authority to take a call on the party’s participation.
Abass Rather, State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which will participate in the stir, said that a “united voice is needed to press for the restoration of statehood”.
“Every political party and citizen who believes in the Constitution and in federalism should stand together to participate in the protest and send a clear and united message that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are united on the issue of restoration of statehood. This is in the larger interest of the constitutional order of the country. Any further delay in this regard is bound to further deepen the wide-spread discontentment and disillusionment of the people,” Rather said.
While the ruling NC won't mind the ambiguity around the participation of the opposition parties in the protest, the scathing attack by its own rebel MP, Aga Ruhullah is a point of concern for the ruling party. The Shia leader is accusing the ruling party of “normalising” the changes made on 5 August 2019 and “fulfilling” the BJP’s agenda.
VIDEO | Budgam (J&K): On Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's call for a July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar seeking the restoration of statehood, National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi says, " he has invited bjp members too, to seek what the bjp seeks and to… pic.twitter.com/PhP0jZI5Qf— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2026
“Peope gave their mandate National Conference for restoration of Article 370, dignity and their constitutional rights, but it has forgotten its own agenda. Instead of fighting for constitutional guarantees, autonomy and special status which permanently secure our demographics, land, culture and jobs, our party is protesting for the restoration of statehood,” Ruhullah said while reacting to his party's proposed protest.
As for the NC's planned protest per se, the lack of permission from the Delhi Police has left the proposed agitation in uncertainty. CM Omar told reporters on Wednesday that there was "no change in our Delhi protest plan" despite the death of his uncle Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, who breathed his last after a prolonged illness on Tuesday.
'No Change In Delhi Protest Plan', Says CM Omar Abdullah On J&K Statehood Stir Despite Awaiting Permission— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) July 15, 2026
Read More: https://t.co/fz5t6uPF1w#JammuandKashmir #OmarAbdullah #Delhi pic.twitter.com/JHyYxcXRwo
"Even Musfata Kamal himself would not have wanted any alteration... We will definitely go to Delhi on July 19. The permission is being kept on hold, but we have patience,” he said.
Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Chief Minister's Chief Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, on the National Conference's proposed 'Delhi Chalo' protest on July 20 demanding the restoration of statehood, says, " whether permission is granted or not is a separate matter. we will proceed with the… pic.twitter.com/mQ1gm75oJF— IANS (@ians_india) July 16, 2026
His Chief Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, said on Thursday said, "Whether permission is granted or not is a separate matter. We will proceed with the party's proposed programme on July 20. All our colleagues will reach Delhi beforehand."
Read More: