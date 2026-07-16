ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Parties In Jammu Kashmir Weigh Options As Ruling NC Awaits Permission For Statehood Protest

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference(JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah with JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and others pray on the death anniversary of Madar-e-Meharban (Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah) during a party workers convention, at Naseem Bagh, on the outskirts of Srinagar ( PTI )

Srinagar: Even as the ruling National Conference is preparing for its proposed statehood protest at Jantar Mantar sans permission from Delhi police, its rival parties that have been invited to join are yet to decide about their participation.

National Conference’s president Farooq Abdullah has extended an invitation for the protest to all 52 political parties’ heads including the Jammu and Kashmir based Peoples Democratic Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Apni Party, Peoples Conference, Awami Ittehad Party and others for the July 20 protest on the opening day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session.

BJP, the main opposition party, has declined the invitation right away with its leaders to launch a counter protest instead against the ruling party outside the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar the same day.

While Congress and the CPI(M) have confirmed their participation in the NC's statehood protest, most of the other parties have kept their cards close to their chest keeping the ruling party guessing.

Former CM Mehbooba Mufti led PDP is yet to decide about its participation. “Our party leadership will take a call. Nothing has been decided yet,” party spokesman Zuhaib Mir told ETV Bharat.

A senior leader in PDP said that there are grim chances of its participation in the Jantar Mantar stir as the party is focusing on organising programmes for foundation day on July 28.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni party president Altaf Bukhari said that the party has called a meeting on July 18 in Srinagar. “We will pray for their (NC's) success (of the protest) in our meeting, and also take a final call about our participation,” Bukhari told ETV Bharat.