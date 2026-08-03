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Opposition MPs Protest In Parliament Complex On Ram Temple Donation Theft, Police Action Against Atudents

Venugoppal said that we still wait for Amit Shah in Parliament to break his silence and give an answer on the assault on peaceful protesters.

OPPOSITION MP PROTEST
Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sukhdeo Bhagat, Dean Kuriakose, Jai Prakash and others stages a protest over alleged embezzlement of devotees' offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026 (PTI)
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By PTI

Published : August 3, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: Opposition MPs, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in Parliament House complex on Monday against the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and "police excesses" against student protesters. The MPs protested in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as 'chhanda chor, gaddi chor' and 'Amit Shah sadan mein aao' raised.

The MPs also kept donation boxes at the spot to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and lined up around them to raise slogans against the government. Some MPs also put cash in the box to symbolise the donations made and the "theft" that took place later.

Besides Priyanka Gandhi, SP's Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, TMC's Mahua Moitra, JMM's Mahua Maji, RSP's NK Premchandran, among others, participated in the protest. The protesting MPs lined up behind a big banner that read 'Why Amit Shah absent from Parliament'.

They raised slogans against Shah while apparently referring to the directions to security personnel to use force against student protesters at the recent agitation against the NEET paper leak.

Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said, "As we enter the 3rd week of this Parliament Session, we still wait for Amit Shah to break his cowardly silence and give an answer to Parliament on the brutal assault on peaceful protesters."

This government has also maintained radio silence on the "chanda chori" at Ram Temple, to shield the high and mighty involved, he said on X. "Our protests outside Parliament, and on the floor of both Houses, will continue until the Government is held accountable," Venugopal said.

The INDIA bloc has vowed to corner the government on issues of alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and the use of "brutal force" against students during their protests last week. On Friday, the INDIA bloc MPs had staged a skit during their protest in the Parliament House complex.

The MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, put money inside donation boxes, while Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, dressed in a saffron outfit, slipped money into his pockets to symbolise the alleged theft at the Ram temple. The protest has sparked a row with the BJP and Hindu outfits calling it an insult to Sanatan dharma.

Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc parties' floor leaders met in Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in the Parliament complex to finalise the opposition's strategy for this week.

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TAGGED:

RAM TEMPLE DONATION
PARLIAMENT HOUSE COMPLEX PROTEST
STUDENT PROTEST LATHI CHARGE
PARLIAMENT MONSOON SESSION
OPPOSITION MP PROTEST

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