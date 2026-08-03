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Opposition MPs Protest In Parliament Complex On Ram Temple Donation Theft, Police Action Against Atudents

Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sukhdeo Bhagat, Dean Kuriakose, Jai Prakash and others stages a protest over alleged embezzlement of devotees' offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Opposition MPs, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in Parliament House complex on Monday against the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and "police excesses" against student protesters. The MPs protested in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as 'chhanda chor, gaddi chor' and 'Amit Shah sadan mein aao' raised.

The MPs also kept donation boxes at the spot to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and lined up around them to raise slogans against the government. Some MPs also put cash in the box to symbolise the donations made and the "theft" that took place later.

Besides Priyanka Gandhi, SP's Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, TMC's Mahua Moitra, JMM's Mahua Maji, RSP's NK Premchandran, among others, participated in the protest. The protesting MPs lined up behind a big banner that read 'Why Amit Shah absent from Parliament'.

They raised slogans against Shah while apparently referring to the directions to security personnel to use force against student protesters at the recent agitation against the NEET paper leak.