Opposition MPs In RS Demand Funds For Infrastructure, Education, Central Schemes

New Delhi: Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday raised demands for release of pending dues to states for various ongoing central schemes as they sought more funds for development of infrastructure, education and other welfare activities.

Participating in the debate on supplementary demands for grants, S Niranjan Reddy, YSRCP MP from Andhra Pradesh, said that out of the additional expenditure of Rs 1.32 lakh crore sought by the government, the net outgo (actual fresh cash to be withdrawn from the Consolidated Fund of India) amounts to Rs 41,455 crore.

According to him, a large portion of this fund has been sought by the Department of Fertilisers. “I don’t see a long-term plan that India has in relation to reducing the fiscal burden because of our subsidies and import of fertilisers,” Reddy said.

Muzibulla Khan, BJD MP from Odisha, demanded grants for various infrastructure projects in the state, including metro and train connectivity. He stated that Odisha is a mineral-rich state with coal and aluminium reserves. However, it does not receive its fair share from the Centre. Khan also sought special packages to deal with natural calamities such as cyclones.

BSP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Ramji, drew attention to the lack of funds for education and scholarships for children belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He said that while the government has reduced GST on fertilisers, insecticides and pesticides still attract high GST rates, increasing the burden on farmers..

Prakash Chik Baraik, AITC MP from West Bengal, praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership but accused the Centre of not releasing funds worth Rs 2 lakh crore due to the state for several centrally-funded projects.

CPI (M) MP from Kerala, AA Rahim also accused the Centre of discriminating against the state in the release of funds for relief measures for flood and landslide victims. Rahim further criticised the Union Government for increasing GST on the sale of lottery tickets in the state.

Another MP from Kerala, Sandosh Kumar P, representing the CPI in the Rajya Sabha, demanded the establishment of an AIIMS and a School of Planning and Architecture in the state.