G RAM G Bill: Opposition's Protest March In Parliament Complex, Kharge Vows to Take Fight to Streets

Opposition members including Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MPs KC Venugopal, Digvijaya Singh and Pramod Tiwari and DMK MPs TR Baalu and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi during a protest march inside the Parliament House complex amid its ongoing Winter session, in New Delhi on Thursday, ( PTI )

New Delhi: Several opposition MPs on Thursday took out a protest march inside the Parliament House complex against the G RAM G bill and demanded its withdrawal, as Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge vowed to fight the government's move in Parliament and in the streets.

Behind a huge banner of 'Mahatma Gandhi NREGA', they marched from the Gandhi statue at Prerna Sthal to Makar Dwar, raising slogans against the government. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, DMK's K Kanhimozhi, TR Ballu, A Raja, IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Arvind Sawant and RSP's N K Premchandran, among others, participated in the protest.

"The Modi government has not only insulted the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, but has also crushed the right to work, which was instrumental in bringing about socio-economic transformation in India's villages," Kharge said in a post on X in Hindi after the protest. "Against this tyranny of the ruling dictatorial government, we will fight from Parliament to the streets," Kharge said.