ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition MPs Protest Over Police Action Against Students, Ram Temple Donation Theft

SP MP Priya Saroj and other Opposition MPs stage a protest over the issue of alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement, at the Parliament premises during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Opposition MPs, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in Parliament House complex on Tuesday against the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and "police excesses" against student protesters.

Carrying placards against the government, MPs protested in front of the Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as 'chhanda chor, gaddi chor' and 'Amit Shah jawaab do' raised.

The MPs also kept donation boxes at the spot to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and lined up around them to raise slogans against the government. Some MPs also put cash in the box to symbolise the donations made and "theft" that took place later.

Besides Priyanka Gandhi, SP's Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, TMC's Sagarika Ghose, RJD's Sanjay Yadav and Manoj Jha, RSP's NK Premchandran, among others, participated in the protest.