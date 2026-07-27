Opposition Moves Adjournment Motions In Both Houses Over Delhi Police Action On Students
The matter is expected to dominate proceedings in both Houses of Parliament on Monday.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 9:55 AM IST|
Updated : July 27, 2026 at 10:03 AM IST
New Delhi: Seeking an immediate discussion on Delhi Police action against NEET protesters in the national capital, the Opposition on Monday submitted adjournment motion notices in both Houses of Parliament.
The matter is expected to dominate proceedings in both Houses of Parliament as the Monsoon Session enters its second week on Monday.
In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice seeking a discussion on what he described as the government's "failure to prevent and its responsibility for the use of excessive and lethal force, including alleged pellet guns and shock batons," against students who were peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar and marching towards Parliament on July 20.
According to the notice, thousands of students had participated in the protest demanding accountability over the NEET-UG paper leak. It alleged that Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel resorted to lathi-charge, fired tear gas shells, and used pellet guns and shock batons, resulting in grievous injuries to several protesters, including 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, who allegedly sustained severe pellet injuries to his eye, and Shaikh Irshad Mansoori, who reportedly underwent surgery after pellets were found lodged in his face and upper body. The notice also alleged assault on women protesters and questioned the deployment of plainclothes personnel during the crackdown.
The notice comes a day after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking accountability for the “barbaric assault on students who were peacefully protesting in Delhi” on July 20. Gandhi also questioned Shah whether he had authorised the use of “lethal force”.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu also submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on an immediate ban on NEET and an inquiry into the alleged indiscriminate use of lethal weapons against protesting students at Jantar Mantar.
In the Rajya Sabha, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva and Syed Naseer Hussain of the Congress moved separate notices under Rule 267 seeking suspension of business to discuss the issue. The DMK MP sought to discuss "the plight of the students in the country aspiring to become doctors due to NEET exam" and abolition of the examination.
"We call upon the Union Home Minister to make a comprehensive statement fixing responsibility and explaining the authorisation of police action, and to call upon the Prime Minister to make a statement assuring the House that the constitutional right to peaceful protest will be protected," said Syed Naseer Hussain.
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala also submitted a Rule 267 notice demanding an immediate discussion on the reported assault on students, including the alleged use of pellet guns, lathi-charge and tear gas, while seeking statements from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the government's response and accountability.
Also Read: