ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Moves Adjournment Motions In Both Houses Over Delhi Police Action On Students

New Delhi: Seeking an immediate discussion on Delhi Police action against NEET protesters in the national capital, the Opposition on Monday submitted adjournment motion notices in both Houses of Parliament.

The matter is expected to dominate proceedings in both Houses of Parliament as the Monsoon Session enters its second week on Monday.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice seeking a discussion on what he described as the government's "failure to prevent and its responsibility for the use of excessive and lethal force, including alleged pellet guns and shock batons," against students who were peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar and marching towards Parliament on July 20.

According to the notice, thousands of students had participated in the protest demanding accountability over the NEET-UG paper leak. It alleged that Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel resorted to lathi-charge, fired tear gas shells, and used pellet guns and shock batons, resulting in grievous injuries to several protesters, including 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, who allegedly sustained severe pellet injuries to his eye, and Shaikh Irshad Mansoori, who reportedly underwent surgery after pellets were found lodged in his face and upper body. The notice also alleged assault on women protesters and questioned the deployment of plainclothes personnel during the crackdown.

The notice comes a day after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking accountability for the “barbaric assault on students who were peacefully protesting in Delhi” on July 20. Gandhi also questioned Shah whether he had authorised the use of “lethal force”.