Opposition MPs Object To Hindi Names For Bills

New Delhi: Opposition members on Monday protested against Hindi names for key legislations as Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Objecting to the introduction of the Bill, RSP(A) leader N K Premachandran said it was difficult for him to even pronounce the name, contending that the practice of naming Bills in Hindi was violative of Article 348(b) of the Constitution, which says legislations should have names in English. Congress member Jothimani and DMK member T M Selvaganapathi also objected to the name of the Bill.

"I see this as an imposition of Hindi. Already, Tamil Nadu has been deprived of SSA funds just because we have opposed the three-language policy in the National Education Policy-2020," Jothimani said.