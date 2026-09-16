ETV Bharat / bharat

'Reservation Apartheid': Opposition Leaders Slam 'Disproportionate' Kashmir Selections For JKAS, J&K Accounts Posts

Srinagar: The selection of mere 18 percent of candidates from Kashmir valley against its population of nearly 60 percent in the Combined Competitive Examination in Jammu and Kashmir has evoked a sharp reaction from the opposition leaders with People's Conference chief Sajad Lone calling it “recruitment apartheid” and a “strategy to disempower and marginalise the inhabitants” of the valley.

The 55 newly appointed officers include 28 Junior Scale JKAS officers and 27 Accounts Officers of the J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah distributed the appointment orders to the new recruits at a function on Tuesday held at SKICC where Minister Javid Ahmed Dar, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, and officials were present.

Peoples Conference chairman and legislator from Handwara Sajad Lone noted that out of 55 JKAS and J&K Accounts( Gazetted), officers selected, only 10 are from Kashmir valley while taking a dig at CM Omar, who he said, should have ideally kept away from handing over the appointment letters to the selectees.

“...This is recruitment apartheid. And persecution of the inhabitants of the Kashmir valley. A strategy to disempower and marginalise the inhabitants of Kashmir valley. I have all along maintained that reservations is a Jammu vs Kashmir issue, rooted in ethnically disempowering the inhabitants of the valley,” Lone wrote in an elaborate post on X.

The PC Chief claimed that the ratio “will not be changed if the so-called file sent by the elected government to the union government is approved” while referring to the recommendations of the J&K government's sub-committee on reservation amid protest by the general category students.

“At best it will increase to 19%, against 56% population. I will be raising this issue in the Assembly through appropriate legislative devices. I wish and hope that we together, across party lines are able to highlight the severity of this issue. And call a spade a spade. Which would mean saying it explicitly and unambiguously that the present reservation system in place is a methodology to disempower and relegate to the margins, the inhabitants of Kashmir valley”.