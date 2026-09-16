'Reservation Apartheid': Opposition Leaders Slam 'Disproportionate' Kashmir Selections For JKAS, J&K Accounts Posts
Opposition leaders have expressed concern over the selection of mere 18 percent of candidates from Kashmir against the valley's population of nearly 60 percent.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Srinagar: The selection of mere 18 percent of candidates from Kashmir valley against its population of nearly 60 percent in the Combined Competitive Examination in Jammu and Kashmir has evoked a sharp reaction from the opposition leaders with People's Conference chief Sajad Lone calling it “recruitment apartheid” and a “strategy to disempower and marginalise the inhabitants” of the valley.
The 55 newly appointed officers include 28 Junior Scale JKAS officers and 27 Accounts Officers of the J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah distributed the appointment orders to the new recruits at a function on Tuesday held at SKICC where Minister Javid Ahmed Dar, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, and officials were present.
Chief Minister today handed over appointment letters to the newly selected candidates of the Combined Competitive Examination entering the Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service and Jammu & Kashmir Accounts Service.— Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) September 15, 2026
The Chief Minister extended warm wishes to the new appointees,… pic.twitter.com/J2HgqIVqce
Peoples Conference chairman and legislator from Handwara Sajad Lone noted that out of 55 JKAS and J&K Accounts( Gazetted), officers selected, only 10 are from Kashmir valley while taking a dig at CM Omar, who he said, should have ideally kept away from handing over the appointment letters to the selectees.
“...This is recruitment apartheid. And persecution of the inhabitants of the Kashmir valley. A strategy to disempower and marginalise the inhabitants of Kashmir valley. I have all along maintained that reservations is a Jammu vs Kashmir issue, rooted in ethnically disempowering the inhabitants of the valley,” Lone wrote in an elaborate post on X.
Out of 55 JKAS and J&K Accounts( Gazetted), officers selected, only 10 are from Kashmir valley.— Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) September 16, 2026
So against a population ratio of 56%, inhabitants of Kashmir have got 18% of the jobs.
Incidentally appointment orders were given by CM sahib. Ideally he should have kept away.…
The PC Chief claimed that the ratio “will not be changed if the so-called file sent by the elected government to the union government is approved” while referring to the recommendations of the J&K government's sub-committee on reservation amid protest by the general category students.
“At best it will increase to 19%, against 56% population. I will be raising this issue in the Assembly through appropriate legislative devices. I wish and hope that we together, across party lines are able to highlight the severity of this issue. And call a spade a spade. Which would mean saying it explicitly and unambiguously that the present reservation system in place is a methodology to disempower and relegate to the margins, the inhabitants of Kashmir valley”.
People's Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Aga Muntazir Mehdi too noted the 'disproportionate' share of Kashmir in the selections. “55 JKAS & J&K Accounts (Gazetted) appointments, but only 10 are from Kashmir Valley—18%, despite the Valley comprising around 60% of J&K’s population,” he wrote in a post on X.
55 JKAS & J&K Accounts (Gazetted) appointments, but only 10 are from Kashmir Valley—18%, despite the Valley comprising around 60% of J&K’s population.— Muntazir Mehdi (@Agasyedmuntazir) September 16, 2026
This demands scrutiny of representation, fairness and the current recruitment framework. I will raise it in the Assembly.…
“This demands scrutiny of representation, fairness and the current recruitment framework. I will raise it in the Assembly. Kashmir’s youth deserve equal opportunity, not token representation,” Mehdi said.
Student activist Sahil Parray said out of the 28 Junior Scale JKAS appointments, only 4 are from Kashmir Division which is just 14.3% of the total selections. He said of the four, two are from the General Category (Open Merit).
“These are not mere numbers. Behind every seat is a young person who studied, competed, waited and dreamed of serving,” he said.
Taking a dig at the National Conference-led government, Parray said the ruling party sought votes in Kashmir but when it comes to opportunities and representation “why does Kashmir repeatedly feel left behind, sidelined deliberately and have been betrayed by our own leaders”.
28 JKAS officers And yet the representation from Kashmir raises a deeply serious question. Out of 28 Junior Scale JKAS appointments, only 4 are from Kashmir Division,just 14.3%. Of these only 2 are from the General Category. These are not mere numbers. Behind every seat is a… pic.twitter.com/QUJTIh2oA4— Sahil Parray (@iamsahilparray) September 16, 2026
The reservation policy has become a major contentious issue in Jammu and Kashmir after the LG Manoj Sinha-led administration amended the 2002 quota rules. The amended policy, which gave the Pahadi population a 10 percent quota as a scheduled category was implemented by the Lieutenant Governor administration in 2024 and also included more than 15 other castes in the scheduled caste quota list.
The new reservation policy evoked the first major protest in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. On December 20 in 2024, two months after the Omar Abdullah-led government was sworn in, disgruntled NC Member of Parliament, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi led hundreds of students and youth outside the residence of the CM at Gupkar in Srinagar seeking review of the contentious reservation policy.
Amid protest, the government formed a cabinet sub committee for rationalisation of the quota policy which came up with a report that was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs through the LG. Chief Minister Omar has said that the report was sent back with some queries which the government responded to and submitted it to the LG in November last year.
On August 14, Omar said the government does not know what happened after that. He had also warned of Gen-Z protests in Jammu and Kashmir over the reservation issue.
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