ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Leaders Share Their Prison Tales At Launch Of Sanjay Raut's Book 'Unlikely Paradise'

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Member and spokesperson of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Sanjay Raut. on the launch of his book, 'Unlikely Paradise', said, “All those present on the stage are those who are fearless. Some have also been incarcerated.”

Unlikely Paradise is a collection of stories from Arthur road prison, where Raut was incarcerated under PMLA by the Enforcement Directorate in 2022. Among the prominent guests and speakers were Kapil Sibal, former law and justice minister, and senior advocate, former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh, founder of 4pm news, Sanjay Shukla, Derek O’Brien, MP Trinamool Congress (RS) and Sanjay Singh, former minister of Aam Aadmi Party. The master of ceremony was Saket Gokhale, TMC Rajya Sabha MP.

Raut, Gokhale, Kejriwal and Singh were thrown in jail by the Bharatiya Janata Party government for alleged embezzlement of funds and corruption charges, all which were dismissed by courts. It was an evening of barbs, laughter and most of all recollection of prison tales as four members of Opposition parties served prison terms for speaking against the government, Sibal said.

Speaking of his battle against forced imprisonment, Raut said, “They will be wary of sending more opponents to prison henceforth. We have fought fear and we did not cry but fought back. Those sitting here are no less than the CM who was elected by people in Delhi, Hemant Soren, Maharashtra Home Minister, all were incarcerated,” said Raut.

Sibal appreciated Raut’s determination and appreciated his family for standing by him. “I appreciate Raut for showing courage. Our PM Narendra Modi says we want to get out of colonial mindset. Nothing is more colonial than our prisons. Reality is we have to defeat this government,” Sibal told the audience.