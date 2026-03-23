Opposition Leaders Share Their Prison Tales At Launch Of Sanjay Raut's Book 'Unlikely Paradise'
Four politicians present at the book launch have been political prisoners in the recent years, reports Neeta Kolhatkar.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Member and spokesperson of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Sanjay Raut. on the launch of his book, 'Unlikely Paradise', said, “All those present on the stage are those who are fearless. Some have also been incarcerated.”
Unlikely Paradise is a collection of stories from Arthur road prison, where Raut was incarcerated under PMLA by the Enforcement Directorate in 2022. Among the prominent guests and speakers were Kapil Sibal, former law and justice minister, and senior advocate, former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh, founder of 4pm news, Sanjay Shukla, Derek O’Brien, MP Trinamool Congress (RS) and Sanjay Singh, former minister of Aam Aadmi Party. The master of ceremony was Saket Gokhale, TMC Rajya Sabha MP.
Raut, Gokhale, Kejriwal and Singh were thrown in jail by the Bharatiya Janata Party government for alleged embezzlement of funds and corruption charges, all which were dismissed by courts. It was an evening of barbs, laughter and most of all recollection of prison tales as four members of Opposition parties served prison terms for speaking against the government, Sibal said.
Speaking of his battle against forced imprisonment, Raut said, “They will be wary of sending more opponents to prison henceforth. We have fought fear and we did not cry but fought back. Those sitting here are no less than the CM who was elected by people in Delhi, Hemant Soren, Maharashtra Home Minister, all were incarcerated,” said Raut.
Sibal appreciated Raut’s determination and appreciated his family for standing by him. “I appreciate Raut for showing courage. Our PM Narendra Modi says we want to get out of colonial mindset. Nothing is more colonial than our prisons. Reality is we have to defeat this government,” Sibal told the audience.
Kejriwal who was recently acquitted in a corruption case, said the Enforcement Directorate and the Election Commission were the two weapons of the government and alleged Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are losing their popularity.
“They are both losing popularity and are winning elections through unethical means. They use both, the EC and ED. The PM is losing popularity but still winning though devious ways like the SIR survey, by deleting lakhs of authentic voters and getting fake votes. This is being done through the EC. And they continue to scare the Opposition leaders through the ED,” said Kejriwal.
Sharma narrated the examples of the number of times his YouTube channels of 4pm news were pulled down. He shared the challenges faced by politicians and independent media. “Every time I interviewed members of the Opposition parties my channel was pulled down or blocked by the government. Kejriwal and Raut fought for upholding democratic principles. This book is a lesson that tells us, the government is converting our country to hell. It reminds me, 'Sansad awara aur sune raste' (an irresponsible Parliament and empty roads),” said Sharma.
Digvijaya admired Raut’s values for Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and said, “I appreciate the person who made a writing pad for Raut during his times in prison, because he wanted to write. Raut’s sense of humour is his biggest strength. I also admire the courage with which you stood by Balasaheb and Uddhav Thackeray. In today’s times, it is admirable.”
Derek said, the elections in West Bengal this May and UP in 2027 will be the beginning of the end of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. “On May 4, 2026, people will humiliate Modi and Shah. Picture Abhi Baki hai. Next big one February 2027, in UP. These two states will make it happen.” The book launch took place at the Mavlankar hall, in Constitution Club of New Delhi on Monday evening.
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