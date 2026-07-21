ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal, Rahul, Priyanka Rush To RML Hospital After Violent CJP Protest; Nadda Holds Meeting With Doctors

New Delhi: Political parties across party lines on Tuesday rushed to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital to meet students who were injured during police action following the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest march yesterday.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda held a meeting with the doctors at the hospital to review treatment of the injured protesters while Opposition leaders, including AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal arrived here and interacted with the victims.

Nadda arrived at the hospital on Tuesday morning and interacted with the injured protestors. He also held a meeting with the doctors to review their condition and the treatment provided to them.

Earlier on Monday, a delegation of the CJP met Nadda and pressed demands, including resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation of Rs 1 crore to families of NEET aspirants who lost their lives and release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

Nadda said he has requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy. "This morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government, and our discussions have been ongoing since 11:50 AM. The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM. I have requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy," he wrote on his X handle.

After Nadda's departure from the hospital, Kejriwal visited the injured students and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest anti-national. "These children are demanding from you to stop the paper leaks—can't you even stop a single paper leak? Either you are helpless, or the money from the paper leaks is reaching you," he alleged.