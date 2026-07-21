Kejriwal, Rahul, Priyanka Rush To RML Hospital After Violent CJP Protest; Nadda Holds Meeting With Doctors
Opposition leaders slammed PM Narendra Modi and Delhi government over the use of force against students.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Political parties across party lines on Tuesday rushed to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital to meet students who were injured during police action following the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest march yesterday.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda held a meeting with the doctors at the hospital to review treatment of the injured protesters while Opposition leaders, including AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal arrived here and interacted with the victims.
आज सुबह पहली बार प्रदर्शनकारियों की ओर से सरकार के साथ बातचीत करने का प्रस्ताव आया और सुबह 11:50 AM से ही हमारी बातचीत जारी है।— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 20, 2026
सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण में मुलाकात हुई। उनके डेलीगेशन के साथ विस्तार से पहले मौखिक चर्चा हुई और उनके द्वारा लगभग 4 बजे मुझे लिखित याचिका दी गई।
मैंने… pic.twitter.com/HLCl20RBSp
Nadda arrived at the hospital on Tuesday morning and interacted with the injured protestors. He also held a meeting with the doctors to review their condition and the treatment provided to them.
Earlier on Monday, a delegation of the CJP met Nadda and pressed demands, including resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation of Rs 1 crore to families of NEET aspirants who lost their lives and release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.
Nadda said he has requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy. "This morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government, and our discussions have been ongoing since 11:50 AM. The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM. I have requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy," he wrote on his X handle.
After Nadda's departure from the hospital, Kejriwal visited the injured students and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest anti-national. "These children are demanding from you to stop the paper leaks—can't you even stop a single paper leak? Either you are helpless, or the money from the paper leaks is reaching you," he alleged.
"Mr. Modi, this country does not belong to your father. Stop issuing threats, or else the people of the country will teach you such a lesson that history will remember what happened to a dictator," Kejriwal added.
संसद मार्च में मोदी सरकार की बर्बरता से घायल हुए देश के बच्चों का हाल जानने राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल पहुंचा, उनसे मिलकर उन्हें सांत्वना दी कि उनकी हर तरह की मदद के लिए हमारी पूरी टीम लगी है। pic.twitter.com/NrQ82UAVOa— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 21, 2026
The AAP leader said that the way the students were barbarically attacked is "utterly shameful" and said that even the British never assaulted freedom fighters in such a manner. "Modi ji has attacked the children of his own country. What General Dyer did in Jallianwala Bagh, Modi ji has surpassed even that," he said.
He has also issued a helpline number for students arrested during the protest.
He said he will also go to Parliament Street police station to find out how many FIRs have been registered and how many students have been detained illegally.
देश का छात्र कह रहा है - “हमारा कोई भविष्य नहीं।”— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2026
और इस सरकार के मंत्री कह रहे हैं - “हमारी कुर्सी नहीं जाएगी।”
जिस देश में छात्र भविष्य खो दे और मंत्री कुर्सी न खोए - वहां न्याय है ही नहीं। pic.twitter.com/vauIGwPdOS
During the day, Rahul, Priyanka and Venugopal visited RML Hospital to meet the injured protestors.
Taking to his X handle, Rahul said, "The country's student is saying - "We have no future". And this government's ministers are saying - "We won't lose our seats." In a country where students lose their future and ministers don't lose their seats - there is no justice at all".
He also met Lok Sabha Speaker along with Opposition MPs demanding a "detailed discussion on the brutality unleashed on students yesterday and on the government’s complete lack of accountability for the examination crisis" in the Parliament. "Students were beaten for asking legitimate questions about their own future. If Parliament cannot discuss the future of India’s youth, what is it for? The Opposition will not let this be buried. We will ensure that the students’ voice will be heard on the streets, and in Parliament," he added.
The CJP protest turned violent on Monday as protesters allegedly pelted stones at police personnel, breached barricades and vandalised vehicles. Around 60 protesters were reportedly injured while Delhi Police claimed over 118 personnel sustained injuries.
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