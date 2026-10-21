ETV Bharat / bharat

'This Is The Beginning': Opposition Leaders Question Hardeep Puri's Alleged Meeting With Epstein

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday questioned Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over his alleged meeting with Jeffrey Epstein, after a purported picture of the two was circulated on social media, asking whose message the minister was carrying and whether it was on behalf of PM Modi.

Raut said the issue was being discussed across the country and claimed that more details would emerge. In a post on X, Raut questioned the purpose of Puri's alleged meeting with Epstein and hinted at possible political repercussions.

He said, "Modiji, one minister Hardeep Puri is meeting Jeffrey Epstein alone? Whose message is he carrying in the meeting? This is the beginning, Watch ahead to see what's about to happen. @RSSorg regime change will happen! Jai Hind!"

Speaking to reporters, Raut referred to the release of the Epstein files and questioned Puri's earlier statements about his interactions with Epstein, alleging that photographs showed the two together.

“We haven’t just tweeted about this; the matter is being discussed across the entire country. The Epstein files have now been made public. Union Minister Hardeep Puri, a member of the Modi cabinet, had claimed that he never even met Epstein—certainly never in private. However, the U.S. Department of Justice has exposed the truth. Photographs have emerged showing him partying with Epstein; the images also show glasses and other items placed in front of them. What does this actually mean? Why did he meet with Epstein? Whose message was he carrying? Was it a message from Modi ji? You tell me. And such an individual is a minister in Modi ji’s government. This is only the beginning; much more is yet to come to light. Just stay tuned,” Raut said.

Congress leader Srinivas BV also raised questions over the matter, linking it to the recent visit of the US Secretary of State to Mumbai and discussions surrounding the India-US trade deal.