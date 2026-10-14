Opposition Leaders Express Outrage Over CJP Youth Leaders' Tihar Remand
From Rahul Gandhi to Arvind Kejriwal, Prashant Bhardwaj to Neha Bora, Opposition leaders have asked how hoisting the national flag could be a crime.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The political uproar over sending Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to Tihar Jail under five-day judicial custody, following their arrest for hoisting the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, has spread like wildfire on social media. And it may have just acted as a lightning rod in uniting the different Opposition parties protesting against the Election Commission of India (ECI), at least for the moment, under one umbrella.
Already, several leaders — from Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, to Sanjay Singh, Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj of the AAP — along with activists Yogendra Yadav, senior advocate Prashant Bhardwaj and student leader Neha Bora, have questioned the action. Some termed it an attack on democratic rights, while others asked how hoisting the national flag could possibly be a crime.
AISA (All India Students' Association), the student wing of the CPIML-Liberation, has demanded their immediate release,while the CJP's legal head, Ratna Singh, has accused Delhi Police of providing incorrect information to the court. That hardly had an effect on the Delhi Police, who went ahead and booked 14 more members of the CJP.
According to the police, on October 13, these members had reached the restricted Jantar Mantar area via a private property and obstructed police personnel in the discharge of their duties. They also alleged the CJP leaders had violated a bond signed earlier, when they entered the protest site unauthorised.
Two FIRs were registered at the Connaught Place and Parliament Street police stations on October 13, after which Delhi Police took "preventive action" against Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya Shinde. All three were produced before a Special Executive Magistrate, who remanded Das and Ranka to five days of judicial custody, while Shinde was bound down on a personal bond of Rs 5,000, "to maintain peace for six months".
Congress, AAP, NCP(SP) Leaders Question Action
Soon after the announcement of the remand term, Opposition leaders and activists began sharing their reactions on X, with most of them asking why the youths were jailed for hoisting the Tricolour and chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at Jantar Mantar.
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi wrote on X that that Jantar Mantar belongs to the people, hoisting the Tricolour is not a crime, and that jailing the youths for doing so is an act of cowardice. Highlighting that students, youth, journalists, and the INDIA bloc are all raising the same issue from various platforms, he asserted that Jantar Mantar will be reclaimed.
While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal called the action against the youths "absolutely absurd", AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking if British rule was in effect in India. He pointed out that the Tricolour had not been hoisted at the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — the ideological parent organisation of the BJP — for decades. Warning the PM against confronting the youth, he said the youth will end the government's "dictatorship".
AAP's LoP in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, wrote that the prevailing situation is worse than the Emergency, which was echoed in AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bhardwaj's comparison between 1975 and 2026, terming Das and Ranka's judicial custody as an act of dictatorship.
Recalling 1975, Bhardwaj cited the controversy surrounding then PM Indira Gandhi's election win; followed by youth and labour movements, economic crisis, and political instability. Regarding the present, he pointed to allegations of electoral irregularities, youth protests, economic slowdown, and questions over foreign policy.
Meanwhile, NCP(SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande took a dig at NDA constituent JD(U)'s supremo Nitish Kumar, invoking his past association with student politics and the JP movement, and urging him to clarify his stance on the arrests.
Gawande also highlighted the stark disparity in police action, alleging that while Hindu Kranti Dal activists supporting the government — who arrived at Connaught Place armed with knives, sticks, and swords — were granted bail the same evening; protesting youths were jailed for five days for hoisting the Tricolour. He called for the Supreme Court to intervene.
AISA's Neha Bora, CJP's Ajinkya Shinde Lead Activist Outrage
Expressing solidarity with the CJP, AISA demanded the immediate release of both Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Its national president Neha Bora also asked if hoisting the Tricolour had become a crime in India, called the government's action dictatorial, and said such tactics would not succeed.
Veteran of many political struggles, activist Yogendra Yadav echoed the same concerns and appealed to the public to stand in support of Das and Ranka. His close associate, advocate Prashant Bhushan raised legal questions regarding entry into Jantar Mantar and the hoisting of the national flag. He questioned the nature of the crime committed by entering Jantar Mantar and hoisting the national flag, even if it has been excluded from the list of notified protest sites, also asking if raising the national flag anywhere in the country could be considered a crime.
CJP's legal head Ratna Singh, meanwhile, alleged that the information provided by Delhi Police to the court was incorrect. She said that the police claimed in court that a call had been made for other protesters to gather at Jantar Mantar, whereas no such public call had been issued. Questioning the police's actions, she said the police were acting under instructions from senior officials.
Speaking from Nagpur, on his way to Deekshabhoomi to pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke expressed concerns for all those struggling to protect democracy and voting rights, as also about the country, the Constitution, and democracy.
He stated that as citizens of the country, it is everyone's duty to fight to protect the Constitution. Invoking Ambedkar, he emphasised the need to raise one's voice to safeguard the Constitution and the rights granted to citizens.
Regarding Tuesday's events, Ajinkya Shinde, who was let off against a bond, said he had arrived at Jantar Mantar with the Tricolour along with Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and other party volunteers, and raised 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans.
He likened the action on Das and Ranka to the imprisonment of freedom fighters during British rule, and informed that Abhijeet Dipke would attend the party's core committee meeting.
Also Read:
- 'Pura Desh Jantar Mantar Banega': Prakash Raj Slams Arrest Of CJP Members Saurav Das & Ashutosh Ranka
- 'Make Emergency Official': Dipke Criticises PM Modi After Two CJP Leaders Sent To Tihar Jail For 'Unfurling Tricolour'
- Rahul Gandhi Calls Jailing Of CJP Leaders 'Cowardice Act', Vows To Reclaim Delhi Jantar Mantar
- CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Arrested After Jantar Mantar Breach, Sent To 5-Day Judicial Custody