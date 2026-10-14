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Opposition Leaders Express Outrage Over CJP Youth Leaders' Tihar Remand

New Delhi: The political uproar over sending Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to Tihar Jail under five-day judicial custody, following their arrest for hoisting the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, has spread like wildfire on social media. And it may have just acted as a lightning rod in uniting the different Opposition parties protesting against the Election Commission of India (ECI), at least for the moment, under one umbrella.

Already, several leaders — from Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, to Sanjay Singh, Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj of the AAP — along with activists Yogendra Yadav, senior advocate Prashant Bhardwaj and student leader Neha Bora, have questioned the action. Some termed it an attack on democratic rights, while others asked how hoisting the national flag could possibly be a crime.

AISA (All India Students' Association), the student wing of the CPIML-Liberation, has demanded their immediate release,while the CJP's legal head, Ratna Singh, has accused Delhi Police of providing incorrect information to the court. That hardly had an effect on the Delhi Police, who went ahead and booked 14 more members of the CJP.

According to the police, on October 13, these members had reached the restricted Jantar Mantar area via a private property and obstructed police personnel in the discharge of their duties. They also alleged the CJP leaders had violated a bond signed earlier, when they entered the protest site unauthorised.

Two FIRs were registered at the Connaught Place and Parliament Street police stations on October 13, after which Delhi Police took "preventive action" against Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya Shinde. All three were produced before a Special Executive Magistrate, who remanded Das and Ranka to five days of judicial custody, while Shinde was bound down on a personal bond of Rs 5,000, "to maintain peace for six months".

Congress, AAP, NCP(SP) Leaders Question Action

Soon after the announcement of the remand term, Opposition leaders and activists began sharing their reactions on X, with most of them asking why the youths were jailed for hoisting the Tricolour and chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at Jantar Mantar.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi wrote on X that that Jantar Mantar belongs to the people, hoisting the Tricolour is not a crime, and that jailing the youths for doing so is an act of cowardice. Highlighting that students, youth, journalists, and the INDIA bloc are all raising the same issue from various platforms, he asserted that Jantar Mantar will be reclaimed.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal called the action against the youths "absolutely absurd", AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking if British rule was in effect in India. He pointed out that the Tricolour had not been hoisted at the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — the ideological parent organisation of the BJP — for decades. Warning the PM against confronting the youth, he said the youth will end the government's "dictatorship".

AAP's LoP in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, wrote that the prevailing situation is worse than the Emergency, which was echoed in AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bhardwaj's comparison between 1975 and 2026, terming Das and Ranka's judicial custody as an act of dictatorship.

Recalling 1975, Bhardwaj cited the controversy surrounding then PM Indira Gandhi's election win; followed by youth and labour movements, economic crisis, and political instability. Regarding the present, he pointed to allegations of electoral irregularities, youth protests, economic slowdown, and questions over foreign policy.