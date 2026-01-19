ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Leader Writes To Home Minister Over Worsening Law And Order In Delhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has written a detailed letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing deep concern over the continuously deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital. In the letter, she cited several serious criminal incidents from recent months and raised questions about the safety of women, senior citizens and ordinary residents of Delhi.

Atishi wrote that incidents of violence and crime have created fear among people and exposed major weaknesses in the capital's security system. She requested time to personally meet the Home Minister and urged him to take concrete and urgent steps to improve the situation.

Referring to a recent shocking incident, Atishi mentioned the murder of Rachna Yadav, an RWA president and Aam Aadmi Party worker, who was shot dead in broad daylight in a busy residential colony near the residence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The attacker managed to flee easily.

She pointed out that Rachna Yadav was an eyewitness in her husband's murder case and was scheduled to testify in court on February 7, 2026. According to Atishi, the incident highlights serious lapses in security, especially in a VIP area.

The letter also referred to a deadly terrorist attack near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, in which 13 people were killed, and several others were injured in a car bomb blast. Atishi said such an attack near a historic monument raises serious concerns about the safety of citizens in the capital.