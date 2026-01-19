Opposition Leader Writes To Home Minister Over Worsening Law And Order In Delhi
Calling Delhi's security a national concern, Atishi sought a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss police accountability and concrete measures to restore trust.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has written a detailed letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing deep concern over the continuously deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital. In the letter, she cited several serious criminal incidents from recent months and raised questions about the safety of women, senior citizens and ordinary residents of Delhi.
Atishi wrote that incidents of violence and crime have created fear among people and exposed major weaknesses in the capital's security system. She requested time to personally meet the Home Minister and urged him to take concrete and urgent steps to improve the situation.
Referring to a recent shocking incident, Atishi mentioned the murder of Rachna Yadav, an RWA president and Aam Aadmi Party worker, who was shot dead in broad daylight in a busy residential colony near the residence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The attacker managed to flee easily.
She pointed out that Rachna Yadav was an eyewitness in her husband's murder case and was scheduled to testify in court on February 7, 2026. According to Atishi, the incident highlights serious lapses in security, especially in a VIP area.
The letter also referred to a deadly terrorist attack near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, in which 13 people were killed, and several others were injured in a car bomb blast. Atishi said such an attack near a historic monument raises serious concerns about the safety of citizens in the capital.
She further mentioned a December 2025 incident where a Delhi Police constable was accused of misbehaving with a woman, including attempting to molest her. The public caught the accused and handed him over to the police. Atishi said the incident shows a lack of discipline and accountability within the police force.
Highlighting crimes against women, she referred to a rape case reported in September 2025 in a posh area considered safe, stating that no part of Delhi can now be called completely secure.
Atishi also cited multiple firing incidents that occurred on the night of January 13-14, 2026, in areas such as Paschim Vihar, Prem Nagar and East Delhi, leading to panic among residents. She said people are angry over police delays, weak investigations, and poor patrolling.
In her letter, Atishi stressed that Delhi's safety is a national issue, as it is the country's capital, and called for immediate corrective measures to restore public confidence.
Also Read