ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Failed To Encash On Dissapointment People Of Assam Had With BJP Govt: Acharya

New Delhi: In the wake of Congress' dismal performance in the Assam Assembly polls, senior leader Wing Commander (Retd) Anuma Acharya on Monday asserted that the party failed to encash on the "dissatisfaction and disappointment" that people had on the BJP-led government in the state.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Acharya while referring to dismal performance of Congress-led Opposition in Assam, said, "Even Assam had lot of dissatisfaction and disappointment with the present government. But, we could not encash in that. We couldn't match our efforts with the expectations people had from us. So, there should not be any hesitation in accepting that."

Acharya said, "Our grassroots workers should reach out to people and meet them, because BJP is not going to give them (the people) anything. I am sure the people will understand that when our grassroots workers reach out to them, I hope in the next elections we will be able to perform better, may be next general elections."



Asked whether the infighting led to the party's defeat, she said, "More than infighting, it is the intimidation of the Opposition by CBI, ED and then buying people. These things are very unconstitutional and undemocratic. Still BJP has been using them as its tools."