Opposition Failed To Encash On Dissapointment People Of Assam Had With BJP Govt: Acharya
The Congress leader said the party's grassroots workers should reach out to people and meet them, reports Santu Das.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of Congress' dismal performance in the Assam Assembly polls, senior leader Wing Commander (Retd) Anuma Acharya on Monday asserted that the party failed to encash on the "dissatisfaction and disappointment" that people had on the BJP-led government in the state.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Acharya while referring to dismal performance of Congress-led Opposition in Assam, said, "Even Assam had lot of dissatisfaction and disappointment with the present government. But, we could not encash in that. We couldn't match our efforts with the expectations people had from us. So, there should not be any hesitation in accepting that."
Acharya said, "Our grassroots workers should reach out to people and meet them, because BJP is not going to give them (the people) anything. I am sure the people will understand that when our grassroots workers reach out to them, I hope in the next elections we will be able to perform better, may be next general elections."
Asked whether the infighting led to the party's defeat, she said, "More than infighting, it is the intimidation of the Opposition by CBI, ED and then buying people. These things are very unconstitutional and undemocratic. Still BJP has been using them as its tools."
On West Bengal poll outcome, Acharya said, "BJP is communal, but Mamata Banerjee promoted regionalism. Both are not good for the people of the state". The Congress leader opined that "people will understand sooner or later and will choose the middle path which is Congress, which can offer them a proper developed state".
Asked about the Tamil Nadu results, she said TVK's performance is akin to that of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. On Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) massive victory in Kerala , Acharya said, "First of all congratulations to the team in Kerala. Because of the grassroots workers and leaders this has been possible. We have the organisation intact. So, it is their victory and the victory of democracy."
On UDF's priority in Kerala, she said, "The priority will always be education, health and employment."
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