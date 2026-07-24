ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Demands Action Over Cop's 'Manhandling' Of Woman During Mumbai Protest

Mumbai: Maharashtra Opposition leaders have expressed outrage over a viral video showing a police officer allegedly manhandling a woman protester during a demonstration in Mumbai against the NEET paper leak, demanding strict action against the cop.

Criticising the ruling dispensation, the Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad alleged that protesting students are being threatened and false cases are being filed against them. Gaikwad shared a video on X reportedly from a protest in Dadar, central Mumbai, in which a policeman in plainclothes can be seen grabbing a woman demonstrator and manhandling her.

"The agitation over the paper leak case is underway. What happened to a young woman during the protest in Mumbai is deeply painful. It is not right to speak of 'Ladki Bahin' and then treat young women in this manner. It is shameful that women are allegedly being mistreated in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. False cases are being filed against students, and they are being threatened," the Lok Sabha MP wrote in a post on X on Thursday.

In another post on X earlier in the day, the Congress leader questioned the conduct of the police personnel.