ETV Bharat / bharat

'Opposition Defeated Govt Bid To Tweak Women's Quota Law', Says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Opposition defeated the government's attempt to tweak the women's quota law which he said was an attack on the Constitution.

"The bill was not aimed at providing women reservation, but an attempt to change India's electoral structure", he said. Talking to reporters after the Constitution amendment bill failed to secure two-third majority in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is serious about providing women reservation in Parliament, he should bring the 2023 law and the Opposition would extend its support outrightly.

"As I have said, it was an attack on the Constitution and we defeated that,” he said. "We clearly said that this was not a women's bill, but an attempt to change India's electoral structure which we have stopped," he added.

In a direct message to the Prime Minister, Gandhi said if he wants the women's bill to be implemented, he should bring the 2023 law and implement it from today. "The entire Opposition will support you and ensure women's reservation from today itself," he said.

Later, in a post on X in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The amendment bill has fallen. They used an unconstitutional trick in the name of women to break the Constitution. India has seen it. INDIA has stopped it. Hail the Constitution."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the manner in which the government sought to link the bill to delimitation can never be accepted.