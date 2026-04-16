ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Carrying Out Systematic Propaganda Against Bills Related To Women's Quota Law: BJP Tejasvi Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 16, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Thursday accused the opposition of carrying out a systematic propaganda to mislead the people on the bills to tweak the women's quota law and asserted that the Modi government does not believe in the politics of postponement. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women's quota law, as well as two other bills, have been introduced in the Lok Sabha. The two other bills are the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill to implement the proposed amended women's quota law in the Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Sansad TV)