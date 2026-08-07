ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Cannot Dictate Which Minister Will Come To House And Respond, Says Rijiju In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday asserted in the Lok Sabha that the Opposition cannot dictate which minister will come to the House and respond, amid a demand from the Congress and other parties that Home Minister Amit Shah should answer questions on the recent police action on protesting students here.

As the House proceedings were disrupted again, Rijiju also said that Shah comes to Parliament every day and stays till late night. Shah is a man whose name sends shivers down the spine of extremists and terrorists, he stated amid thumping of desks by members of the Treasury benches.

"The day discussion begins here (in Lok Sabha) and when Amit Shah responds, you (Opposition) won't be able to hear (digest)," Rijiju told the protesting members.

As per procedure, the minister who has listed business has to come to the House. "You cannot dictate which minister will come to the House and who will respond. That is decided by the government and the Chair," the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.