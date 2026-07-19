ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Asks Govt To Discuss Ram Temple Donation 'Theft', Ethanol, Manipur In Parliament

New Delhi: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday said the opposition has sought discussions during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament on the "theft" of donations at Ram Temple, ethanol blending, student issues and the situation in Manipur, at the all-party meeting convened by the government.

Speaking after attending the meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by several Union ministers and opposition leaders, Gogoi said the government has listed several bills for the session, but other more important issues need to be discussed in the House.

"We raised these issues and demanded a discussion on them in Parliament. The most important being the theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The government should express its sensitivity to it. We are also seeing protests by students, but none from the government is taking moral responsibility," he told reporters at the Parliament House complex.

While the opposition is raising people's issues, the government is ignoring them, Gogoi said. He stressed that the government needs to be more sensitive. "Be it ethanol, students' issues, 'Sadan ki Chori', Manipur issue, temple theft... If the government runs away from these issues, then it will suffer," he said.