Opposition And Government Clash Over Development In Bihar

Patna: Politics in Bihar veered towards development on Thursday with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav attacking the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the state being at the lowest rung on various parameters. The ruling combine hit back by asserting on the progress made over the past two decades.

Tejashwi, who happens to be the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, took to X to stress that Bihar was a unique state where the double-engine government (same ruling dispensation in the state and the Centre) for decades, yet was the poorest one with the most migration, crime, corruption, unemployment, multi-dimensional poverty, and school dropouts.

He added that Bihar was the state with the lowest literacy rate, per capita income, farmers’ income, per capita investment and consumption, computer literacy, electricity consumption, basic amenities, qualitative education and industrial units.

"Lowest number of schools with computers and ICT (information and communication technology) labs in the country are in Bihar. It is a laggard on all development indices, education and health facilities,” Tejashwi wrote.

The RJD leader also pointed out that Bihar was ahead in buying costly gas, electricity, petrol and diesel. Property and land in the state were costlier than in Delhi and Mumbai, he added.

"Bihar is the worst performer on all standards, criteria, and indices of development in 21 years of the NDA government, but no one is ever held accountable for these shameful facts and ranking. Some so-called good governance people are enjoying the perks of power with the help of flip-flops, the administrative machinery, vote-buying with government treasury funds, looting of votes, and riding on casteism," he added.

Incidentally, as per the NITI Aayog Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), Bihar was the poorest state in the country in 2025. Its 33.76 per cent population was poor. Though the Aayog gave it the status of the poorest, it put some balm by saying that it was the fastest improving state. More than 51 per cent of its population was poor in 2015.

The MPI uses three equally weighted dimensions – health including nutrition, child and adolescent mortality; education including years of schooling and school attendance; standard of living including cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing and assets – to gauge poverty. A person is considered poor if he or she is deprived of one-third or more of the indicators.

The reasons of Bihar’s poverty are socio-economic and political. They could be found in annual floods and droughts, small landholdings, historical neglect, high illiteracy, lack of industrial growth, scarce minerals, agriculture-dependent economy, and unemployment among other things.