Opposition Alleges Irregularities In Maharashtra Voter Lists Ahead Of Local Body Polls

Mumbai: Opposition leaders in Maharashtra on Wednesday raised serious concerns about alleged irregularities in the voter list ahead of the upcoming local body polls in the state.

In a joint press conference at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, prominent leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, and Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) leader Jayant Patil, alleged that the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) server is being manipulated by external actors.

‘Voter Lists Are Being Tampered With’: Jayant Patil

Patil claimed that the state’s voter list was being tampered with as an outsider handles the Maharashtra Election Commission's server. “Voters are added and removed at specific times. We have concluded that someone outside the Election Commission is handling this,” he alleged.

The NCP-SP leader stated that discrepancies in the voter list had already been raised with the Chief Election Officer (CEO), who assured the opposition that the irregularities would be addressed. “We showed endless mistakes in the voter list in Maharashtra. We have submitted evidence of incomplete addresses and cases where registered voters no longer live at the given addresses. In some cases, voters were registered multiple times,” Patil added and demanded a complete overhaul of the list to remove alleged bogus voters.

Opposition leaders at a meeting with Chief Election Officer (CEO), Maharashtra. (ETV Bharat)

‘Political Interference in Election Process’: Balasaheb Thorat

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat expressed similar concerns, accusing the Election Commission of “political interference”. He alleged that the passwords of the Commission’s website have been handed over to outside parties, allowing them to manipulate the lists. “The Commission is refusing to respond to these allegations, and we believe there is political interference at play,” Thorat said. “No changes have been made in the last six to seven months since the Assembly elections, and the same faulty list will be used again for the local body elections,” he added.

Raj Thackeray demands revision of voter lists.