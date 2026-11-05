ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Oppn Allegations, EC Issues Fresh Work Allocation Order But Keeps DG IT's Reporting Structure Unchanged

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a fresh work distribution order for its senior officials including Director General (IT) Seema Khanna amid the Opposition parties' ongoing attack on the poll panel over alleged 'vote theft' and seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Notably, the INDIA bloc has been accusing Khanna and CEC Kumar of involvement in alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll. They have been demanding removal of Khanna as well.

According to the work distribution issued by the ECI on Wednesday, Khanna would report to DEC-level officer, and put up files relating to the IT, Grievance functional divisions to the said official.

Meanwhile, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat on Thursday that work allocation order, which came into immediate effect, is a normal procedure and is done from time to time. They said the work allocation order was issued as per unanimous decisions of the the poll panel.

Referring to Khanna, sources in the poll panel said, "There is no change in the reporting structure of DG IT. She has always been reporting to a DEC level officer."

The latest decision of the ECI comes a day after it said an elector whose name does not appear in the draft roll is required to seek inclusion afresh in the electoral roll under SIR or afterwards, irrespective of whether the elector had been enrolled previously, in a bid to ensure that eligible voters are included in the final electoral roll.