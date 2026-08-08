Opposing Reservation Goes Against Constitution's Spirit: Athawale
Athawale supports proposed caste census said it would help assess the social and economic status of different communities and enable welfare schemes to reach beneficiaries
By PTI
Published : August 8, 2026 at 8:14 AM IST|
Updated : August 8, 2026 at 11:37 AM IST
Dehradun: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Friday said reservation is a constitutional provision and opposing it goes against the spirit of the Constitution.
Addressing a press conference during his two-day visit to Uttarakhand, Athawale said Dr B R Ambedkar had envisioned reservation not only for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes but also for Other Backwards Classes, though it could not be implemented at the time.
Supporting the proposed caste census, he said it would help assess the social and economic status of different communities and enable welfare schemes to reach the intended beneficiaries more effectively.
On women's empowerment, the minister said reservation for women would strengthen their participation in democratic institutions. He expressed hope that the delimitation process would move forward with broad political consensus.
Referring to incidents of question paper leaks, Athawale said the government has enacted a stringent law to curb such crimes and ensure strict action against those responsible. He also appealed to people to socially boycott those involved in paper leak cases.
On the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, the minister urged all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the House in the national interest, saying meaningful discussions on issues of public importance were essential for a healthy democracy.
Athawale also described Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as a "good friend" and praised the development work being carried out in the state under his leadership.
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