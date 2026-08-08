ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposing Reservation Goes Against Constitution's Spirit: Athawale

Dehradun: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Friday said reservation is a constitutional provision and opposing it goes against the spirit of the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference during his two-day visit to Uttarakhand, Athawale said Dr B R Ambedkar had envisioned reservation not only for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes but also for Other Backwards Classes, though it could not be implemented at the time.

Supporting the proposed caste census, he said it would help assess the social and economic status of different communities and enable welfare schemes to reach the intended beneficiaries more effectively.

On women's empowerment, the minister said reservation for women would strengthen their participation in democratic institutions. He expressed hope that the delimitation process would move forward with broad political consensus.