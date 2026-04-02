Oppn MPs Demand Sending CAPF Bill To Parliamentary Panel For Greater Scrutiny
TMC's Mahua Moitra moved an amendment seeking to send the bill to select committee, Congress's Harish Chandra Meena demanded sending it to joint parliamentary committees.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha on Thursday demanded sending the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, to a parliamentary panel for comprehensive discussion and deliberation.
As soon as the Bill was taken up for discussion in the House, Mahua Moitra (TMC) moved an amendment seeking to send it to the select committee for greater scrutiny.
Opposing the Bill, Harish Chandra Meena (Congress) demanded that the government send the Bill to joint parliamentary committees for comprehensive discussion and deliberation.
The Bill in the current form creates differences between officers and employees, and divisiveness in the armed forces is not good for the country and internal security, he said.
The Bill has been brought in haste without discussion with stakeholders and to bypass the Supreme Court order of October, 2025, Meena said.
The proposed legislation comes after the Supreme Court, in October last year, dismissed the Centre's plea seeking a review of its 2025 verdict which directed that IPS officers' deputation in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) up to the level of senior administrative grade should be "progressively reduced" and asked for a cadre review to be carried out in six months.
It is to be noted that the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, with a voice vote amid an opposition walkout.
The Bill seeks to create a unified legal framework governing personnel across different CAPFs, replacing the current patchwork of separate service rule regimes for each of the five armed police forces.
Speaking on the Bill, Dharmendra Yadav (SP) too demanded sending the Bill to the joint parliamentary committees for greater scrutiny as it is involved with internal security.
He also urged the government to provide the Old Pension Scheme to the Central Armed Police Forces in line with the defence forces.