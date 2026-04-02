ETV Bharat / bharat

Oppn MPs Demand Sending CAPF Bill To Parliamentary Panel For Greater Scrutiny

A view of Lok Sabha proceedings amid the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament ( PTI )

New Delhi: Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha on Thursday demanded sending the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, to a parliamentary panel for comprehensive discussion and deliberation.

As soon as the Bill was taken up for discussion in the House, Mahua Moitra (TMC) moved an amendment seeking to send it to the select committee for greater scrutiny.

Opposing the Bill, Harish Chandra Meena (Congress) demanded that the government send the Bill to joint parliamentary committees for comprehensive discussion and deliberation.

The Bill in the current form creates differences between officers and employees, and divisiveness in the armed forces is not good for the country and internal security, he said.

The Bill has been brought in haste without discussion with stakeholders and to bypass the Supreme Court order of October, 2025, Meena said.