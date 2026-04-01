ETV Bharat / bharat

Operations To Trace Remaining Naxals To Continue

New Delhi: Even as Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that India has become Naxal-free, security agencies engaged in anti-Naxal operations are all set to continue their fight against the ultras until the last cadre of the outfit surrenders or is neutralised.

The decision to continue the fight against Naxals was taken because several senior cadres of the outfit, including top Naxal leaders like Ganapathy and Mishir Besra, each carrying rewards of Rs one crore on their heads, and others like commanders Hemla Beccha, Sodhi Kesha, and female Naxal leader Roopi, are still at large.

A CRPF spokesperson said that search operations will continue in the areas affected by Naxals. “The operation is likely to continue for the time being. However, it may be slowed down,” the official said.

Former Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Prakash Singh told ETV Bharat, “The anti-Naxal operation may continue but it will slow down.”

Declaring that India has become Naxal-free in Parliament on Monday, Home Minister Shah lauded the efforts of paramilitary and state police forces and people associated with the drive to end Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country.

Shah also paid tribute to the youths and paramilitary forces who laid down their lives dealing with the menace of Naxalism.