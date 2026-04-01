Operations To Trace Remaining Naxals To Continue
Security expert Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna says focus of security agencies may now shift to dismantling financial networks and clearing IED stockpiles.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that India has become Naxal-free, security agencies engaged in anti-Naxal operations are all set to continue their fight against the ultras until the last cadre of the outfit surrenders or is neutralised.
The decision to continue the fight against Naxals was taken because several senior cadres of the outfit, including top Naxal leaders like Ganapathy and Mishir Besra, each carrying rewards of Rs one crore on their heads, and others like commanders Hemla Beccha, Sodhi Kesha, and female Naxal leader Roopi, are still at large.
A CRPF spokesperson said that search operations will continue in the areas affected by Naxals. “The operation is likely to continue for the time being. However, it may be slowed down,” the official said.
Former Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Prakash Singh told ETV Bharat, “The anti-Naxal operation may continue but it will slow down.”
Declaring that India has become Naxal-free in Parliament on Monday, Home Minister Shah lauded the efforts of paramilitary and state police forces and people associated with the drive to end Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country.
Shah also paid tribute to the youths and paramilitary forces who laid down their lives dealing with the menace of Naxalism.
Singh, however, said that systematic neutralisation of the top brass of the Maoist leadership was a major reason behind the security forces' success. “Most of the members of the Maoist Politburo and Central Committee have been either killed, arrested, or surrendered. This has disrupted the command and control structures,” he said.
Stating that the Maoist movement drew strength from long-standing grievances among tribal and marginalised communities, Singh said, “The government must proceed with care and sensitivity. Ending the Naxal menace is not just about eliminating armed cadres. It is about addressing the deeper fault lines in society, especially in the tribal areas. Only then will the government ensure that the peace it secures today does not unravel tomorrow.”
According to Singh, people in remote tribal areas only need proper communication, educational institutions and other developmental initiatives. “They don’t want big malls but need proper education and hospital facilities, proper roads and communication means and other basic necessities,” he said.
Even if the March 31 deadline to eliminate Naxals from India is met symbolically, security experts believe that residual threats may persist in the form of scattered armed cadres and hidden weapons caches.
“The focus of the security agencies may now shift toward dismantling financial networks, clearing IED stockpiles, encouraging further surrenders and accelerating development in affected tribal regions to prevent the resurgence of extremism,” said renowned security expert Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna.
Terming the elimination of Naxalism a historic milestone, Home Minister Shah said that India becomes Naxal-free as of March 31, 2026, marking the end of a 56-year-old conflict. “‘Affected’ districts dropped from 126 (in 2014) to just 2 (in 2026) and ‘most affected’ districts fell from 35 to zero,” Shah had said.
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