ETV Bharat / bharat

'Operational Readiness Highest Priority': New Navy Chief Admiral Swaminathan

Admiral Krishna Swaminathan speaks to the media during a ceremony marking his assumption of charge as India's new Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), in New Delhi, Sunday, May 31, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Sunday assumed charge as India's new Chief of the Naval Staff amid a fast-evolving regional maritime security scenario.

He succeeds Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who retired from service. Admiral Swaminathan was serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command before taking charge of the top post.

The new Navy chief, speaking to reporters, described the regional security environment as "challenging, complex, and unpredictable" and asserted that maintaining peak operational readiness will be his highest priority.

"The Indian Navy stands vigilant to protect national interests wherever they are and is very actively deployed in a regional security environment that continues to remain challenging, complex, unpredictable, and uncertain," he told reporters.

"It shall be my highest priority to ensure that the Indian Navy maintains the highest level of operational readiness and combat effectiveness so that it can protect the nation's security and economic interests," he said. Admiral Swaminathan said the Indian Navy is well set on a course of capability enhancement and modernisation.

"It shall be my endeavour to sustain the growth momentum of the Navy, consolidate all ongoing programs, scale up where required, and sharpen our operational capabilities through the induction of niche and emerging technologies," he said.

"I will devote every single day of my life to making the Navy a better, stronger, sharper, and more impactful service so that it can serve the interests of national security, national development, and national economic prosperity," he added.

Admiral Swaminathan said the Navy is deeply committed to jointness, 'Atmanirbharata' and indigenisation. He also praised Admiral Tripathi describing him as one of the "finest" military professionals globally. Admiral Swaminathan was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987 and is a specialist in communication and electronic Warfare.