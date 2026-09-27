ETV Bharat / bharat

Operational Phase Of IAF's 'Tarang Shakti 2026' Begins At Jodhpur Air Force Station

Jodhpur: The operational phase of the Indian Air Force's multinational air exercise, ‘Tarang Shakti 2026’, commenced on Sunday at the Jodhpur Air Force Station. The exercise is being conducted from September 26 to October 12, 2026.

This year, the exercise is themed ‘Power in Partnership’, focusing on fostering cooperation, sharing experiences, and enhancing mutual operational synergy among the air forces of friendly nations.

Air forces from 7 nations participating

According to an official, alongside India, the air forces of Australia, the USA, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Germany, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are participating in Tarang Shakti 2026. Additionally, forces from 32 other friendly nations will join the exercise as observers, bringing the total number of participating countries to 40.

IAF's ‘Tarang Shakti 2026’ commences at Jodhpur Air Station (ETV Bharat)

State-of-the-art fighter and support aircraft from various nations are taking part in the exercise. These include aircraft such as the F-35 Lightning II, Rafale, F-16, A400M, MRTT, C-130, C-130J, and KC-30A. Through these aircraft, capabilities such as combat operations, airlift, and aerial refueling will be demonstrated, alongside joint training.

Aircraft from friendly nations to fly together

In Tarang Shakti 2026, foreign contingents will participate in diverse missions alongside the Indian Air Force. The objective is to share operational experiences through joint training and strengthen inter-operability among the different air forces. Professional interaction will take place among aircrew, mission planners, and operational support staff during the exercise.