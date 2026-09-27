Operational Phase Of IAF's 'Tarang Shakti 2026' Begins At Jodhpur Air Force Station
The exercise being conducted from September 26 to October 12 is witnessing the participation from 40 nations, reports Manoj Verma.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Jodhpur: The operational phase of the Indian Air Force's multinational air exercise, ‘Tarang Shakti 2026’, commenced on Sunday at the Jodhpur Air Force Station. The exercise is being conducted from September 26 to October 12, 2026.
This year, the exercise is themed ‘Power in Partnership’, focusing on fostering cooperation, sharing experiences, and enhancing mutual operational synergy among the air forces of friendly nations.
Air forces from 7 nations participating
According to an official, alongside India, the air forces of Australia, the USA, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Germany, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are participating in Tarang Shakti 2026. Additionally, forces from 32 other friendly nations will join the exercise as observers, bringing the total number of participating countries to 40.
State-of-the-art fighter and support aircraft from various nations are taking part in the exercise. These include aircraft such as the F-35 Lightning II, Rafale, F-16, A400M, MRTT, C-130, C-130J, and KC-30A. Through these aircraft, capabilities such as combat operations, airlift, and aerial refueling will be demonstrated, alongside joint training.
Aircraft from friendly nations to fly together
In Tarang Shakti 2026, foreign contingents will participate in diverse missions alongside the Indian Air Force. The objective is to share operational experiences through joint training and strengthen inter-operability among the different air forces. Professional interaction will take place among aircrew, mission planners, and operational support staff during the exercise.
Special emphasis will be placed on mission planning, operational procedures, aerospace safety, and methods for working jointly under various scenarios.
Second major edition after 2024
The inaugural edition of Tarang Shakti was held in 2024. Building upon that experience, the 2026 edition is being organized on a much larger scale. Participating air forces will have the opportunity to understand each other's capabilities, operational procedures, and working methods.
Through this exercise, military personnel from various nations will engage in joint training that simulates real-world operational conditions. This will facilitate better coordination during future joint operations or multinational military activities.
Beyond mere aerial exercises
The scope of Tarang Shakti 2026 is not limited to flying operations alone. Professional, cultural, and outreach activities will also be conducted during the exercise. These include dedicated seminars, industrial tours for foreign contingents, the Sekhon Marathon, heritage tours, and yoga sessions.
These programs will offer foreign contingents a close look at India’s aerospace and defense industrial ecosystem. Activities such as heritage tours and yoga sessions will also foster cultural exchange and dialogue among military personnel from different nations.
Showcasing Indian aerospace and defense capabilities
The exercise will provide the Indian Air Force with an opportunity to demonstrate its operational capabilities, professional standards, and institutional methodologies. It will also showcase India's growing indigenous aerospace and defense capabilities to international partners.
Centered on the theme 'Power in Partnership,' the exercise aims to strengthen mutual trust, cooperation, and interoperability. Air forces from various nations will work towards enhancing their collective capabilities by training together and sharing experiences.
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