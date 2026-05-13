'Operation Vishwas': Delhi Police Drive Rings With Trust As People Get Back Stolen, Lost Cellphones
Delhi's Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu returns phones to original owners; Delhi Police has recovered over 12,600 mobile phones either stolen or lost.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST|
Updated : May 13, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Ravishankar, a resident of Delhi, works at the Delhi Airport. He had lost his phone on June 24, 2020 — his birthday. Recently, he got a call informing him about the recovery of his phone. He could not believe his luck when he got the phone back after around six years. It was recovered from Kashmir.
Ravishankar is not alone. Anil Kumar Chhabra from Mehrauli had lost his phone just two months ago. The police informed him that his phone was active in West Bengal. Within a matter of days, he received his phone back. For Anil, who works in the transport sector, the driving license and other documents stored on his phone were of immense importance.
Sachin Kumar, who serves in the Indian Air Force, had never even imagined that a phone lost in March 2026 would be recovered so quickly. Ravinder Kumar, a native of Bihar who works as a denim tailor, expressed his gratitude to Delhi Police for recovering his phone, worth Rs 20,000, which he had lost a year ago.
All these phones were returned to their original owners by Delhi's Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, at a function in Delhi University North Campus on Tuesday under Delhi Police's Operation Vishwas, which has recovered over 12,600 mobile phones that were either stolen or lost.
While commending Delhi Police, the L-G highlighted that the force has achieved a recovery rate of 74 per cent this year. This serves as a stern message to criminals that the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with them; anything taken illegally will be tracked down and recovered.
Asserting that Delhi Police is making excellent use of technology to realise PM Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', L-G Sandhu said in today's era, a mobile phone is not only a device, but also a vital repository of an individual's memories, professional work, and digital identity.
Under Operation Vishwas, Delhi Police uses the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal to trace mobile phones that have been lost, stolen, or snatched. Once traced and recovered, they are returned to their rightful owners.
For IT professional Sarvajeet, whose phone had gone missing five months ago, Delhi Police's investigation unfolded like a scene from a movie. He had given up hope of ever finding it. But Inspector Anand Singh not only located the phone, but also showed him a photograph of the thief who had stolen it.
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