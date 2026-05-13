ETV Bharat / bharat

'Operation Vishwas': Delhi Police Drive Rings With Trust As People Get Back Stolen, Lost Cellphones

New Delhi: Ravishankar, a resident of Delhi, works at the Delhi Airport. He had lost his phone on June 24, 2020 — his birthday. Recently, he got a call informing him about the recovery of his phone. He could not believe his luck when he got the phone back after around six years. It was recovered from Kashmir.

Ravishankar is not alone. Anil Kumar Chhabra from Mehrauli had lost his phone just two months ago. The police informed him that his phone was active in West Bengal. Within a matter of days, he received his phone back. For Anil, who works in the transport sector, the driving license and other documents stored on his phone were of immense importance.

Sachin Kumar, who serves in the Indian Air Force, had never even imagined that a phone lost in March 2026 would be recovered so quickly. Ravinder Kumar, a native of Bihar who works as a denim tailor, expressed his gratitude to Delhi Police for recovering his phone, worth Rs 20,000, which he had lost a year ago.

All these phones were returned to their original owners by Delhi's Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, at a function in Delhi University North Campus on Tuesday under Delhi Police's Operation Vishwas, which has recovered over 12,600 mobile phones that were either stolen or lost.