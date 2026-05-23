Kerala Launches 'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt' To Intensify Anti-Drug Crackdown Ahead Of School Reopening
Home Minister said Police would work in close coordination with law enforcement agencies in neighbouring states to prevent the inflow of narcotic substances into Kerala
Published : May 23, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: With schools across Kerala set to reopen on June 1, the Kerala state government has announced a massive anti-drug enforcement campaign titled 'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt', aimed at dismantling narcotics networks allegedly targeting school and college students.
Announcing the initiative after a high-level review meeting with senior police officials at the Police Headquarters here on Saturday, Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the operation would focus on identifying drug suppliers, users, carriers, and the larger networks behind the distribution of narcotics, including synthetic drugs and hybrid ganja.
The minister said Kerala Police would work in close coordination with law enforcement agencies in neighbouring states to prevent the inflow of narcotic substances into Kerala, particularly at the beginning of the new academic year.
"Drug mafias are increasingly targeting children and youth. There will be no compromise in the fight against narcotics," Chennithala said.
The government has also decided to intensify surveillance on rave parties, luxury resorts, backwater tourism hubs, beach gatherings, and five-star hotel events suspected of being linked to drug distribution networks.
The anti-narcotics campaign comes against the backdrop of growing political debate over the spread of drug abuse in Kerala. During the previous tenure of the UDF government, when Chennithala served as Home Minister, the state had launched the high-profile anti-drug campaign 'Operation Kubera', which targeted illegal moneylending operations, also known as blade mafia, hawala transactions, and organised criminal networks.
The newly announced 'Operation Toofan' is being viewed as an expanded and technology-driven continuation of that earlier enforcement approach.
Alongside the anti-drug initiative, the Home Minister announced a series of reforms aimed at transforming Kerala Police into a more citizen-friendly force.
Police Stations to Become Public Service Centres
Chennithala said all 484 police stations in Kerala would undergo modernisation and infrastructure upgrades. Police personnel have been instructed to treat members of the public with dignity and ensure complaints are heard and addressed efficiently.
"People approaching police stations should not be viewed as criminals. Officers must interact with citizens respectfully and work towards solutions to their grievances," he said.
As part of the cleanup and modernisation drive, the Director General of Police has also been directed to dispose of seized and abandoned vehicles that have remained parked at police stations for years.
Committee to Review Police Station Administration
The government has constituted a five-member committee headed by the ADGP (Headquarters) to study structural changes in police station administration following the shift of station control from Sub-Inspectors to Circle Inspectors.
Officials said the committee would examine operational challenges and recommend reforms regarding the roles and responsibilities of Sub-Inspectors, Circle Inspectors, and DySPs within police stations.
Focus on Women’s Safety and Cybercrime
The Home Minister said police vigilance would be strengthened in cases involving crimes against women and children to ensure speedy investigation and strict punishment for offenders.
He also announced stronger action against cybercrime, including cryptocurrency frauds, loan app scams, online harassment, and attempts to spread communal hatred through social media platforms.
The government is additionally planning to introduce new IT-based systems and mobile applications to improve road safety and reduce accidents.
Police Welfare Measures
Chennithala said the police training curriculum would be periodically revised and that growing concerns over stress and suicides within the force were being taken seriously. Senior officers have been directed to avoid placing unnecessary pressure on subordinates and ensure a healthier work environment.
The Home Minister also clarified the government’s position on several recent controversies, including cases against journalists, the Nava Kerala Yatra gunman incident, and allegations surrounding police actions during eviction operations in Ernakulam and Alappuzha. He maintained that police officers would receive full institutional support while also remaining accountable under the law.
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