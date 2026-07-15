Operation Toofan: Kerala, Tamil Nadu To Join Hands For Anti-Drug Drive As Chennithala Meets CM Vijay In Chennai
The Kerala minister said that the TN CM will participate in the anti-drug awareness programme alongside superstar Mohanlal
Published : July 15, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Chennai: Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in Chennai on Wednesday to seek interstate cooperation for 'Operation Toofan', the massive anti-narcotics campaign aimed at dismantling a drug-trafficking network operating across state borders.
The meeting, held at Tamil Nadu Secretariat, lasted 30 minutes and focused on strengthening coordination between the police forces of Kerala and Tamil Nadu to combat the growing drug menace in South India.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chennithala said the anti-drug drive had made significant progress since its launch in June 2026 soon after the V D Satheesan-led Congress government assumed office in Kerala.
"Operation Toofan has been implemented successfully for the past 43 days. More than 6,000 people have been arrested, over 5,500 cases registered and assets linked to drug trafficking have been confiscated,” he said.
The Kerala minister stressed that narcotics trafficking was not confined to any single state and required a coordinated national response.
"Since Tamil Nadu shares a long border with Kerala, we sought the cooperation of the Tamil Nadu government. Chief Minister Vijay assured us of his government's complete support in this fight,” Chennithala added.
According to Kerala minister Ramesh Chennithala, Chief Minister Vijay agreed to strengthen policing along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, deploy additional personnel where necessary and enhance intelligence sharing between the two states.
"Both governments have decided to place the border region under close police surveillance and improve the exchange of intelligence to crack down on drug smuggling networks," he said.
Chennithala also praised the Tamil Nadu government's efforts against narcotics and described the discussions with Vijay as "highly encouraging".
The Kerala minister added that Vijay had accepted an invitation to participate in a major anti-drug awareness programme in Kerala alongside Kerala super star Mohanlal, who serves as the brand ambassador for Operation Toofan.
"A major event is being planned in Ernakulam with Mohanlal and Vijay participating together to spread awareness against drug abuse,” Chennithala said.
It is noteworthy that Mohanlal essayed a cameo in Jilla, a Tamil superhit movie, with Vijay in 2014.
'Operation Toofan' was launched by the Kerala government in coordination with the police, excise and health departments amid rising concerns over drug-related offences in the state.
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