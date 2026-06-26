'Operation Tiger 3'? Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs Secretly Meet Shinde, Give Rise To Rumours
Reports suggest that as many as 14 of the Thackeray faction's 20 MLAs held a secret meeting with Shinde at an undisclosed location on Wednesday.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Mumbai: After MPs, are MLAs next in line? This is a question which has assumed significance following the defection of six MPs from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. It is being said that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has now set his sights on the MLAs belonging to Shiv Sena (UBT), and ‘Operation Tiger 3’ has started.
‘Operation Tiger 1’ took place when Shinde split the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022 and 'Operation Tiger 2’ was executed recently with the poaching of the six MPs.
Reports suggest that as many as 14 of the Thackeray faction's 20 MLAs held a secret meeting with Shinde at an undisclosed location on Wednesday. Shinde’s absence from legislative proceedings on Wednesday was also attributed to these political developments.
Significance Of 14 MLAs
Shiv Sena (UBT) currently has 20 MLAs. The figure of 14 to 15 MLAs — representing two-thirds of the total — is considered crucial. Based on this number, there is talk of moves to form a separate faction within the next two to three months. It is speculated that once this faction is formed, these MLAs might break away from Shiv Sena (UBT).
The MLAs' moves are expected to be executed cautiously and in stages to allow the discontent arising from the MPs' defection to subside. Therefore, it is anticipated that these political dynamics will gain momentum over the next two to three months.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said that office-bearers and workers within the Shiv Sena (UBT) party are dissatisfied with the party's current stance and are leaving in large numbers.
"Many party workers are now aligning themselves with the leadership of Eknath Shinde," he claimed, noting that office-bearers and workers are getting their tasks accomplished through Shinde.
A sentiment has emerged among the party's MLAs, office-bearers, and workers that Uddhav Thackeray is not appearing effective as the party chief, and that decisions are instead being made by a select few others. Maske claimed that this very dissatisfaction is driving many to leave Shiv Sena (UBT).
Need For Eknath Shinde To Poach MLAs
The Lok Sabha arithmetic was a crucial factor behind the 'Operation Tiger' executed regarding MPs recently. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre required additional support to strengthen its majority and pass key Bills. However, the question now arises: why does Shinde need MLAs?
Speaking to ETV Bharat, senior journalist Sandeep Pradhan said that Shinde's attempt to draw MLAs into Shiv Sena — following the move with MPs — is directly part of his political preparations for 2029.
The more MLAs Shinde brings to his side, the greater his political strength and bargaining power will be in future elections, said Pradhan.
According to Pradhan, if the BJP were to attempt to sideline Shinde in 2029, having a large number of MLAs by his side would make it difficult for the BJP to form a government without him.
In such a scenario, he could play a decisive role in governance or even garner enough strength to form the largest opposition bloc if necessary, added Pradhan.
Pradhan also noted that Shinde is indirectly benefiting from the vacuum created by the demise of Ajit Pawar and his party’s premature political weakening. Although a major split within the NCP appears unlikely, he observed that Shinde is leveraging power, resources, and political influence to try and win over MLAs from other parties.
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