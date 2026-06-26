ETV Bharat / bharat

'Operation Tiger 3'? Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs Secretly Meet Shinde, Give Rise To Rumours

Mumbai: After MPs, are MLAs next in line? This is a question which has assumed significance following the defection of six MPs from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. It is being said that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has now set his sights on the MLAs belonging to Shiv Sena (UBT), and ‘Operation Tiger 3’ has started.

‘Operation Tiger 1’ took place when Shinde split the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022 and 'Operation Tiger 2’ was executed recently with the poaching of the six MPs.

Reports suggest that as many as 14 of the Thackeray faction's 20 MLAs held a secret meeting with Shinde at an undisclosed location on Wednesday. Shinde’s absence from legislative proceedings on Wednesday was also attributed to these political developments.

Significance Of 14 MLAs

Shiv Sena (UBT) currently has 20 MLAs. The figure of 14 to 15 MLAs — representing two-thirds of the total — is considered crucial. Based on this number, there is talk of moves to form a separate faction within the next two to three months. It is speculated that once this faction is formed, these MLAs might break away from Shiv Sena (UBT).

The MLAs' moves are expected to be executed cautiously and in stages to allow the discontent arising from the MPs' defection to subside. Therefore, it is anticipated that these political dynamics will gain momentum over the next two to three months.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said that office-bearers and workers within the Shiv Sena (UBT) party are dissatisfied with the party's current stance and are leaving in large numbers.

"Many party workers are now aligning themselves with the leadership of Eknath Shinde," he claimed, noting that office-bearers and workers are getting their tasks accomplished through Shinde.