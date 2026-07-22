ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Southern Readiness Exercise Mesmerizes Foreign Sailors

Ernakulam: The Indian Navy's daring rescue mission training in Kochi has amazed even foreign sailors. The rescue operation was part of the international naval exercise Operation Southern Readiness.

The simulated sea roared with heavy rain, huge waves, and strong winds. A helicopter crashed into it, turning 180 degrees upside down. In those moments when death loomed in the distance in seconds, the daring rescuers fearlessly swam into the depths and recovered their lives safely.

This amazing spectacle took place at the world-class Water Survivor Training Facility in 'Garuda'. Sailors and senior officers from the world's leading navies were present at the venue, and they expressed their respect by applauding the world-class training excellence of the Indian Navy.

This is the first time that the ‘Operation Southern Readiness’ exercise is being held in India. The event is being viewed as a significant milestone in the growing cooperation and partnership between the CMF and the Indian Navy.

The multinational joint naval exercise has been organized under the leadership of the Combined Maritime Force (CMF). The training programs are being held from July 20 to 23.

The 'Combined Task Force' led by the Indian Navy is supervising this joint exercise. Apart from India, over two hundred naval representatives from countries such as the US, UK, Australia, Japan, Canada, Thailand, UAE, Oman, Djibouti, Seychelles and foreign cadets training at the Southern Naval Command are participating in this.

The main objectives of the exercise are to enhance mutual cooperation, share knowledge and experience, and enhance joint response capabilities in addressing maritime security challenges.

254 professionals from 26 countries are participating in this training program. In addition, 74 trainers, four eminent experts from international organizations and experts in various fields are leading the training. The Force aims to enhance the naval capabilities of the participating countries, enhance interoperability, and ensure professional readiness.