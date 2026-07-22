Operation Southern Readiness Exercise Mesmerizes Foreign Sailors
The main objectives of the exercise are to enhance mutual cooperation, share knowledge and experience, and enhance joint response capabilities in addressing maritime security challenges.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST|
Updated : July 22, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Indian Navy's daring rescue mission training in Kochi has amazed even foreign sailors. The rescue operation was part of the international naval exercise Operation Southern Readiness.
The simulated sea roared with heavy rain, huge waves, and strong winds. A helicopter crashed into it, turning 180 degrees upside down. In those moments when death loomed in the distance in seconds, the daring rescuers fearlessly swam into the depths and recovered their lives safely.
This amazing spectacle took place at the world-class Water Survivor Training Facility in 'Garuda'. Sailors and senior officers from the world's leading navies were present at the venue, and they expressed their respect by applauding the world-class training excellence of the Indian Navy.
This is the first time that the ‘Operation Southern Readiness’ exercise is being held in India. The event is being viewed as a significant milestone in the growing cooperation and partnership between the CMF and the Indian Navy.
The multinational joint naval exercise has been organized under the leadership of the Combined Maritime Force (CMF). The training programs are being held from July 20 to 23.
The 'Combined Task Force' led by the Indian Navy is supervising this joint exercise. Apart from India, over two hundred naval representatives from countries such as the US, UK, Australia, Japan, Canada, Thailand, UAE, Oman, Djibouti, Seychelles and foreign cadets training at the Southern Naval Command are participating in this.
The main objectives of the exercise are to enhance mutual cooperation, share knowledge and experience, and enhance joint response capabilities in addressing maritime security challenges.
254 professionals from 26 countries are participating in this training program. In addition, 74 trainers, four eminent experts from international organizations and experts in various fields are leading the training. The Force aims to enhance the naval capabilities of the participating countries, enhance interoperability, and ensure professional readiness.
A world-class training center born from a disaster
An accident that occurred two decades ago paved the way for the formation of such a state-of-the-art survivor center in Kochi. At that time, a 'Sea King' helicopter trying to land on the aircraft carrier INS Viraat crashed into the sea due to strong winds. All four sailors on board the helicopter that fell near the ship miraculously survived that day.
The immediate intervention of a sailor who had previously trained at the Water Survivor Center in the United States averted a major tragedy that day. It was with this incident that the idea of providing world-class training to the sailors of our own country to deal with such emergencies arose and this center was established at INS Garuda.
Survival strategies that are crucial in moments
What is taught here is how to save yourself and how to save your colleagues when helicopters crash into the sea in bad weather or due to technical malfunctions.
Captain Senthil Kumar, who led the operation, explains that the helicopter is likely to flip 180 degrees upside down when it falls into the sea. The rescue team, which bravely swims closer, does things with precision and courage.
If the helicopter falls into the sea, the sailors must quickly regain their composure. The important thing here is to try to open the door before unbuckling the seat belt. If the door cannot be opened, it will be impossible to get out. After opening the door, removing the seat belt and swimming out, the rescuers are likely to reach them. Then, they are tied to a rope lowered from another helicopter and lifted up to a safe place. The method was a reflection of the normal operations of the Indian Navy, which completes missions with unwavering fighting spirit in any natural disaster and at sea, and a proof of its unwavering bravery.
Defence Force Spokesperson Atul Pillai said that once in two years, the Navy pilots have to prove their fitness by participating in this training at the world-class Water Survivor Training Facility Centre at INS 'Garuda'. He also said that pilots from friendly countries also come here to train.
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