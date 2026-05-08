Operation Sindoor Showcased India's New Military Ethos, Collective Resolve, Says Rajnath Singh
Addressing Joint Commanders’ Conference in Jaipur on Friday, the Defence Minister said Operation Sindoor reflected Indian armed forces’ ability to execute swift, precise, integrated responses.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST|
Updated : May 8, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Jaipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday described 'Operation Sindoor' as a defining demonstration of India's growing military capabilities and a symbol of the country's ''collective resolve and new military ethos'', while urging the armed forces to remain future-ready amid rapidly evolving geopolitical and technological challenges.
Addressing the second edition of the Joint Commanders’ Conference in Jaipur on Friday, Rajnath Singh said the operation reflected the Indian armed forces’ ability to execute swift, precise and integrated responses to safeguard national interests.
Calling Operation Sindoor a “short-duration, deep-penetration, high-intensity and high-impact operation,” the Defence Minister said it showcased India’s capability to compel adversaries to surrender while underlining the increasing effectiveness of coordinated military action across the three services.
''Operation Sindoor is a testament to the swift, precise and joint response of the Indian Defence Forces to safeguard national interests,'' he said.
The conference, themed ''Military Capability in New Domains'', brought together the top leadership of the Ministry of Defence and senior commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force to deliberate on emerging security threats, future warfare and integrated military preparedness.
Emphasising the changing character of warfare, Rajnath Singh said future conflicts would increasingly be shaped by hybrid warfare, cyber operations, information dominance and multidomain engagements spanning cyber, space, electromagnetic and cognitive domains.
He stressed the need for India to strengthen capabilities in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, data analytics and secure communication networks to effectively respond to future security challenges.
''Future wars will not be won solely through weaponry, but through innovative thinking and enhanced synergy,'' he said, while highlighting the importance of greater jointness and integration among the three armed services.
The Defence Minister also called upon military commanders to cultivate the ''element of surprise'' to maintain strategic unpredictability against adversaries.
''At the same time, we must remain vigilant about the enemy's element of surprise and stay two steps ahead,'' he said.
Rajnath Singh reiterated the Narendra Modi government's commitment to modernising the armed forces with advanced weapon systems and platforms, adding that special emphasis was being placed on research in niche and emerging technology domains.
During the conference, the Defence Minister released a documentary film on Operation Sindoor, which officials said highlighted the nation’s commitment to operational preparedness and decisive response capabilities.
He also unveiled the Hindi version of 'Vision 2047' and the 'Joint Doctrine for Integrated Communication Architecture', aimed at enhancing doctrinal clarity, interoperability and integrated communication systems for future multidomain operations.
The conference featured extensive discussions on cyber resilience, AI-enabled warfare, quantum threats, cognitive warfare, indigenous defence innovation and joint operational planning. Demonstrations of advanced systems for intelligence fusion, operational planning and information management were also showcased.
The event was attended by General Anil Chauhan, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat and other senior civil and military officials.
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