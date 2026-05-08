ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor Showcased India's New Military Ethos, Collective Resolve, Says Rajnath Singh

Jaipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday described 'Operation Sindoor' as a defining demonstration of India's growing military capabilities and a symbol of the country's ''collective resolve and new military ethos'', while urging the armed forces to remain future-ready amid rapidly evolving geopolitical and technological challenges.

Addressing the second edition of the Joint Commanders’ Conference in Jaipur on Friday, Rajnath Singh said the operation reflected the Indian armed forces’ ability to execute swift, precise and integrated responses to safeguard national interests.

Calling Operation Sindoor a “short-duration, deep-penetration, high-intensity and high-impact operation,” the Defence Minister said it showcased India’s capability to compel adversaries to surrender while underlining the increasing effectiveness of coordinated military action across the three services.

''Operation Sindoor is a testament to the swift, precise and joint response of the Indian Defence Forces to safeguard national interests,'' he said.

The conference, themed ''Military Capability in New Domains'', brought together the top leadership of the Ministry of Defence and senior commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force to deliberate on emerging security threats, future warfare and integrated military preparedness.

Emphasising the changing character of warfare, Rajnath Singh said future conflicts would increasingly be shaped by hybrid warfare, cyber operations, information dominance and multidomain engagements spanning cyber, space, electromagnetic and cognitive domains.

He stressed the need for India to strengthen capabilities in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, data analytics and secure communication networks to effectively respond to future security challenges.

''Future wars will not be won solely through weaponry, but through innovative thinking and enhanced synergy,'' he said, while highlighting the importance of greater jointness and integration among the three armed services.

The Defence Minister also called upon military commanders to cultivate the ''element of surprise'' to maintain strategic unpredictability against adversaries.