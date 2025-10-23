ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor Sent Global Message That India Is Ever Ready To Respond To Every Challenge: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asserted that Operation Sindoor was a symbol of India's willpower and capability, and a message to the world that the country is always ready to respond to every challenge.

Addressing the Naval Commanders’ Conference here, Rajnath commended the Indian Navy for creating a deterrent posture that forced Pakistan to remain in the harbour or near its coast, asserting that the world witnessed the operational readiness, professional capability and strength of the Navy during the operation.

He described the Indian Navy’s presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as a matter of "comfort for the friendly nations" and "discomfort for those who seek to destabilise the region”.

"IOR has become the centre of contemporary geopolitics. It is no longer passive; it has become an area of competition and cooperation. The Indian Navy, through its multi-dimensional capabilities, has played a leadership role in the region. In the last six months, our ships, submarines and Naval aircraft have been deployed at an unprecedented scale," said Rajnath.

"In addition, our Navy has provided safe passage to approximately 335 merchant vessels, equaling approx. 1.2 million metric tons of cargo and a trade value of $5.6 billion. This is proof that India has now become a trusted and capable partner in the global maritime economy," he added.

The senior BJP leader and MP termed a self-reliant Navy as the foundation of a confident and powerful nation. The former BJP chief acknowledged the Indian Navy for enhancing its capabilities through indigenous equipment and emerging as the flag bearer of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"In the last 10 years, nearly 67 per cent of the Navy’s capital acquisition contracts have been with Indian industries. This proves that we are no longer dependent solely on imports. We rely on our own talent and the capabilities of MSMEs and start-ups. Currently, the Indian Navy is working on 194 innovation and indigenisation projects under iDEX, TDF, SPRINT, and Make-in-India. These initiatives have not only made the Navy technologically self-reliant, but have also made private industries and young innovators a part of this mission," he said.

He dubbed the present-day warfare as technology and intelligence-based. Rajnath highlighted that the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is paying greater attention to 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence, indigenous innovation, and state-of-the-art technologies.

"Maritime preparedness is no longer only about ships or submarines; it is based on technology-driven, network-centric, and autonomous systems. We need to protect ourselves from our adversaries’ modern technologies, while enhancing our capabilities in these areas. We have the potential and the capabilities. We’re manufacturing our equipment on our own soil," he said.