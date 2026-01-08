ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor Reinforced Message That People Must Contribute To Nation-Building: IAF Chief

New Delhi: Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, on Thursday praised NCC cadets for their contributions during Operation Sindoor, and said the military action reinforced the message that life is not just about earning money or personal pursuits, but also doing something for the country.

Addressing cadets at the ongoing National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment, the IAF chief urged them to continue giving their best for the country, irrespective of whether they join the armed forces later or pursue other professions. He also exhorted them not to be deterred by failures but to emerge stronger from any setback, citing his own journey to the top post.

Singh said he too faced failures in his life and career, but he rose to become an IAF chief, which he described as something "that was destined".

"So, whether you are a soldier or a military leader in uniform, or a regular citizen, give your best and contribute to nation-building," he said. The IAF chief told the NCC cadets that the role played by them in civil defence activities during Operation Sindoor motivated many people.