ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor: Privilege Motion Sought Against Rajnath Singh Over 'No Casualties' Statement

New Delhi: Congress MP and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairperson KC Venugopal has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate privilege proceedings against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alleging that he misled the House during the debate on Operation Sindoor by stating that there had been no casualties among Indian soldiers.

In his letter to the Speaker that Venugopal shared on X on Wednesday, the Congress leader gave a notice of privilege under Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, accusing the Defence Minister of misleading Parliament.

The Congress has accused Singh of insulting the martyrs of Operation Sindoor and has demanded his resignation.

In his letter, Venugopal wrote, "On July 28, during the discussion on the terrorist attack at Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor, the Minister of Defence stated that our soldiers had suffered no loss. However, contrary to the statement, it has now been stated that six armed forces personnel had died during Operation Sindoor."

He said this clearly indicates that the Defence Minister's statement on the floor of the House claiming there were no casualties during Operation Sindoor was "misleading and incorrect".

"It is well established that misleading the House or withholding information from the House by a Minister on the Floor of the House constitutes a breach of privilege and contempt of the House. In view of the foregoing, I request that privilege proceedings may be initiated against the Defence Minister in the matter," Venugopal wrote.