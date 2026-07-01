Operation Sindoor: Privilege Motion Sought Against Rajnath Singh Over 'No Casualties' Statement
Venugopal urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to act against Rajnath Singh over alleged misleading remarks on Operation Sindoor casualties in Parliament | Santu Das reports.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairperson KC Venugopal has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate privilege proceedings against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alleging that he misled the House during the debate on Operation Sindoor by stating that there had been no casualties among Indian soldiers.
In his letter to the Speaker that Venugopal shared on X on Wednesday, the Congress leader gave a notice of privilege under Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, accusing the Defence Minister of misleading Parliament.
The Congress has accused Singh of insulting the martyrs of Operation Sindoor and has demanded his resignation.
In his letter, Venugopal wrote, "On July 28, during the discussion on the terrorist attack at Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor, the Minister of Defence stated that our soldiers had suffered no loss. However, contrary to the statement, it has now been stated that six armed forces personnel had died during Operation Sindoor."
In the debate in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lied to the people of India. It was a straightforward, clear-cut lie - to mislead the House.— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) June 30, 2026
How could he, in July 2025, say that no Indian soldier was martyred, and then a year later the forces… pic.twitter.com/gEvHVoU1el
He said this clearly indicates that the Defence Minister's statement on the floor of the House claiming there were no casualties during Operation Sindoor was "misleading and incorrect".
"It is well established that misleading the House or withholding information from the House by a Minister on the Floor of the House constitutes a breach of privilege and contempt of the House. In view of the foregoing, I request that privilege proceedings may be initiated against the Defence Minister in the matter," Venugopal wrote.
Sharing the letter on X, the senior Congress leader alleged that Rajnath Singh had "lied to the people of India" during the debate on Operation Sindoor.
"It was a straightforward, clear-cut lie to mislead the House. How could he, in July 2025, say that no Indian soldier was martyred, and then a year later the forces announce that we have lost six jawans?" he asked.
Venugopal further said it was "a grave insult to the families of these six martyrs and the entire armed forces" that the people of India were allegedly not informed about their bravery and sacrifice.
Targeting the BJP-led government, he said, "They died in service of our nation, while defending it against our enemies, and the so-called nationalist Government simply lied about their martyrdom."
The controversy erupted after the names of six military personnel, five from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Air Force, who died during Operation Sindoor, were recently inscribed on the National War Memorial. It marked the first official disclosure of their identities since the military operation conducted in May 2025.
The Defence Ministry, however, rejected the allegations and said reports claiming that the supreme sacrifice of the six soldiers had only recently been acknowledged publicly were "incorrect".
The ministry said the nation had paid homage to the fallen personnel at the "earliest opportunity" and that their memory would always be honoured with dignity and reverence.
It also said certain social media posts had "misrepresented" Rajnath Singh's July 28 speech by selectively quoting an isolated portion to falsely suggest that he had claimed no Indian soldier died during Operation Sindoor. Such posts, it said, were "deliberately misleading and factually incorrect".
Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly civilians, were killed.
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