ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor Marked Significant Shift In India's Approach Towards Pak: Ex-Army Chief Naravane

Vadodara: Operation Sindoor marked a "very significant shift" in India's approach towards Pakistan as the strikes targeted not only terrorist hideouts near the border but also their supporters deep inside the neighbouring country, former Army chief General M M Naravane said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after attending a private event in Vadodara to promote the start-up ecosystem, he said the operation, carried out following the Pahalgam terror attack a year ago, demonstrated that those providing support to terrorists could not escape Indian action regardless of where they were located.

"Operation Sindoor, which took place after the Pahalgam attack, was a very necessary action," said Naravane, who had served as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff.

Earlier, India's military response had largely been focused on terrorist hideouts located close to the border, he said, referring to earlier terror attacks, including in Uri and Pulwama.

"Previously, whenever such attacks occurred -- like after Uri, and Balakot strikes after Pulwama -- we were mostly targeting terrorist hideouts close to the border.

"But this time, the strikes carried out targeted their supporters and those who provide them backing, wherever they may be -- not just near the Line of Control, but deep inside Pakistan, in Muridke and Bahawalpur, from where they receive this support," said general Naravane (retd).

He said India demonstrated that those providing support to terrorism "anywhere cannot escape".

"As our Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said, 'we will enter their territory and eliminate them', and there will be no protection for them. So, this was a very significant shift in our modus operandi," the former Army chief said.

Asked about reports that Pakistan had become more active in the Sir Creek sector and was carrying out "Operation Ababil", general Naravane (retd) said such activities happen, adding that he did not have complete information about the reported operation.

"These kinds of activities keep happening. I don't have complete information about this right now since I am retired," he said.

However, Indian armed forces remained vigilant and would take appropriate action if required, he added.