Operation Sindoor Finest Example Of Self-Reliance In Defence Sector: Rajnath

Pune: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday hailed 'Operation Sindoor' as the finest example of self-reliance in India's defence sector, noting that the majority of equipment used by the armed forces during the mission was indigenous. India has now "broken the barrier" that had existed since Independence, and the government has given a strong push to manufacturing weapons within the country, Singh said.

In the last 10 years, defence production has increased from Rs 46,000 crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The government's target is to take domestic defence manufacturing to Rs 3 lakh crore by 2029 and increase defence exports to Rs 50,000 crore, he said. The Union minister was addressing the 6th convocation of the Symbiosis Skills & Professional University in Pune.

"We have started working towards becoming atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in the defence sector. In the initial phase, it was difficult because we were trying to transform the entire system. Since Independence, we have been dependent on other countries for weapons. It had become a necessity for us to buy defence equipment from abroad, and indigenous production was almost non-existent," he said.

India has now "broken the barrier" that had existed since Independence, the minister said. "We have given a strong push to manufacturing weapons within the country. This was not easy at all, as the nation had slipped into a comfort zone regarding defence procurement. We had become habitual of buying weapons from other countries," he said.

There was neither the "political will" to produce weapons domestically nor the legal framework to promote defence manufacturing, Singh noted. The youth of the country also lacked the inspiration to help India become self-reliant in this sector, the defence minister pointed out.

"The situation was not conducive for us; in fact, it was adverse. But even in such circumstances, we did not stop. We took every possible step to promote defence manufacturing, and today, those efforts are yielding visible results," he said.

"You must have seen the bravery of our armed forces during Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor is the finest example of self-reliance in India's defence sector as the majority of the equipment used by the armed forces was indigenous," he added.

India launched Operation Sindoor in May this year to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 persons. Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "charismatic leadership" was evident during Operation Sindoor.