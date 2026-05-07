ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor Anniversary: When Muslim Scholar Breathed His Last In BJP Leader's Arms After Cross-Border Shelling In Jammu Kashmir

Jammu: During the Pakistani shelling on residential areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in Operation Sindoor aftermath, local BJP leader Pardeep Sharma was one of the first responders, who put his own life in danger to carry out rescue at the 'Jamia Zia-ul Uloom'. The seminary was at the centre of the Pakistani shelling, which killed its teacher Qari Muhammad Iqbal even as many students were injured.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Sharma while recalling the cross-border shelling, vividly remembers the dreadful May 7, 2025 when the loud explosions inside the campus created panic among students, many of whom were injured.

BJP leader Pardeep Sharma (ETV Bharat)

"I was already moving around since midnight when shelling had started when I got a call from the head of Jamia Zia-ul-Uloom Sayeed Ahmed Habib, who had been my classmate in school, and I reached Jamia. We put injured Qari Iqbal and a few injured students inside the ambulance and took them to the hospital. Within 45 minutes, Qari Iqbal breathed his last in my arms and laid his life for the nation," Sharma recalled.

"I feel we had a connection from previous life that a noble soul like Qari Iqbal achieved martyrdom in my arms. The wounds of whatever happened last year are still fresh and can't be erased from our memories," he added.

A view of Jamia Zia-ul-Uloom seminary in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Sharma noted that unlike past cross-border skirmishes when the shells mostly landed in the villages in the vicinity of the LoC, it was for the first time after Operation Sindoor that the Pakistani forces fired shells into residential areas in Poonch town.

“We can never forget the time. I told people to stay inside for their safety. I don't think that I slept for an hour during the tough time”.