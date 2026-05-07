Operation Sindoor Anniversary: When Muslim Scholar Breathed His Last In BJP Leader's Arms After Cross-Border Shelling In Jammu Kashmir
On Operation Sindoor anniversary, BJP leader Pardeep Sharma vividly remembers how Qari Iqbal succumbed in his arms during Pakistani shelling, reports Amir Tantray
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 7, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Jammu: During the Pakistani shelling on residential areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in Operation Sindoor aftermath, local BJP leader Pardeep Sharma was one of the first responders, who put his own life in danger to carry out rescue at the 'Jamia Zia-ul Uloom'. The seminary was at the centre of the Pakistani shelling, which killed its teacher Qari Muhammad Iqbal even as many students were injured.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Sharma while recalling the cross-border shelling, vividly remembers the dreadful May 7, 2025 when the loud explosions inside the campus created panic among students, many of whom were injured.
"I was already moving around since midnight when shelling had started when I got a call from the head of Jamia Zia-ul-Uloom Sayeed Ahmed Habib, who had been my classmate in school, and I reached Jamia. We put injured Qari Iqbal and a few injured students inside the ambulance and took them to the hospital. Within 45 minutes, Qari Iqbal breathed his last in my arms and laid his life for the nation," Sharma recalled.
"I feel we had a connection from previous life that a noble soul like Qari Iqbal achieved martyrdom in my arms. The wounds of whatever happened last year are still fresh and can't be erased from our memories," he added.
Sharma noted that unlike past cross-border skirmishes when the shells mostly landed in the villages in the vicinity of the LoC, it was for the first time after Operation Sindoor that the Pakistani forces fired shells into residential areas in Poonch town.
“We can never forget the time. I told people to stay inside for their safety. I don't think that I slept for an hour during the tough time”.
For inmates at the Jamia Zia-ul-Uloom where the cross-border shelling killed the teacher Qari Iqbal, the night was even more dreadful. The shelling had intensified soon after pre-dawn prayers while the teachers were preparing for class work after breakfast.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Qari Jameel Ahmed of the seminary said that they will never forget the intervening night of May 6-7 2025.
Standing at the same place where the shell had landed in the seminary, Jameel Ahmed said that Qari Iqbal was inside his room. “A splinter pierced through the door and hit Qari sahib but despite that he walked downstairs on his own and sat inside the vehicle. But destiny had something else for him and within one hour he breathed his last. We will never forget him and his 25-year service to the Jamia."
Jameel said that in the wake of the cross-border shelling, the administration had to relocate around 500 students each from boys and girls wings to Surankote for their safety. “Things seem fresh but life moves on and today this institution is running normally," Jameel said.
Another teacher of the institution, also named Jameel Ahmed, had left Qari Muhammad Iqbal's room two minutes before the shell hit the latter. Recalling the incident, Jameel said that he and two more teachers had accompanied Iqbal for breakfast in his room and had gone downstairs when the shell landed.
“We never knew that this would be the last meal between us. Those were tough times and we hope nothing of such sort will happen again," he said.
A total of 14 people had died and over 60 were injured when Pakistani forces resorted to shelling on civilian areas of district Poonch. In Poonch town, 11 people were killed after armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 6-7, 2025. Heavy cross-border shelling followed the cross-border strikes taking a heavy toll on life and property along the LoC in Jammu Kashmir.
In the wake of the Pakistani shelling, Jamia Zia-ul-Uloom remained closed for over 10 days and students returned only after regaining the confidence that there will be no more shelling from across the LoC anytime soon.
The four injured students of the seminary have returned to the institution and along with other students they are in the process of completing the basic education.
Their visible wounds might have healed but the trauma is as fresh as the fateful day.
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