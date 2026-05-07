Operation Sindoor Anniversary: Jammu Kashmir Records Fewer Civilian Killings But Border Fears Persist
Tributes paid to forces on Operation Sindoor’s first anniversary, highlighting India’s strategic response, ongoing security challenges, and civilian protection concerns near the LoC and IB.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and several Union ministers on Thursday paid tribute to defence forces on the first anniversary of ‘Operation Sindoor’, the cross-border military operation launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians last year.
Remembering the operation, PM Modi said the “extraordinary victory achieved by India in Operation Sindoor is an inspiring example of the remarkable valor and patriotism of our brave soldiers.”
“Every citizen of the country takes pride in their indomitable courage, unwavering resolve, and dedication to duty,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.
ऑपरेशन सिंदूर में भारत को मिली असाधारण विजय हमारे वीर सैनिकों के अद्भुत पराक्रम और देशभक्ति की प्रेरक मिसाल है। उनके अदम्य साहस, दृढ़ संकल्प और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा पर हर देशवासी को गर्व है।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2026
उदीर्णमनसो योधा वाहनानि च भारत।
यस्यां भवन्ति सेनायां ध्रुवं तस्यां जयं वदेत्।।… pic.twitter.com/SBZ9EyjIP6
Quoting a Sanskrit verse, Modi said, “A warrior with an exalted mind and vehicles, O Bharat. In whose army these are present, surely declare victory for him.”
Referring to the operation carried out during the night of May 6 and 7 last year, Modi said India’s armed forces had “showcased their valour and gave a firm response to those who attacked our people.”
“As a mark of respect to our forces and their success during Operation Sindoor, let us all change our display pictures on social media, including X, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to the picture shared below,” he added.
A year ago, during #OperationSindoor, our armed forces showcased their valour and gave a firm response to those who attacked our people. Every Indian is proud of our armed forces. As a mark of respect to our forces and their success during #OperationSindoor, let us all change our… pic.twitter.com/w4A3j1bGTw— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2026
Home Minister Amit Shah described Operation Sindoor as “an epochal mission of India.” “History will remember it as the day of the precise striking power of our armed forces, meticulous intelligence of our agencies, and resolute political will rising together as one to destroy each and every address of terror across the border that dared to cast an evil shadow on our citizens at Pahalgam,” Shah said.
“This day will continue to bring the dreadful message to our enemies that no matter where they hide, they cannot escape. They are always within our sight and the fierce wrath of our firepower,” he added while saluting the armed forces.
#OperationSindoor stands as an epochal mission of India that will always remind our enemies of the infallible striking power of our armed forces.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 7, 2026
History will remember it as the day of the precise striking power of our armed forces, meticulous intelligence of our agencies, and…
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s resolve to protect its sovereignty and dismantle terror networks.
“As we mark the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we bow in reverence to the men and women in uniform whose unwavering resolve and extraordinary courage delivered a fitting response to the enemy who targeted innocent civilians at Pahalgam,” Sinha said.
“Operation Sindoor is a declaration etched in resolve that our brave armed forces are committed to protect the country's sovereignty and integrity at any cost. It is testament of India's firm resolve and we are committed to dismantling the terror network and securing a terror-free J&K,” he added.
As we mark the anniversary of #OperationSindoor, we bow in reverence to the men and women in uniform whose unwavering resolve and extraordinary courage, delivered a fitting response to the enemy who targeted innocent civilians at Pahalgam.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 7, 2026
Several union ministers and political leaders also remembered the operation and praised the role of the Army, paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police.
A year after the operation altered the security atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir, official data and ground reports show a mixed picture. Security agencies point to tighter surveillance, reduced terrorist movement in the hinterland and fewer major attacks. But residents living near the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) continue to live with uncertainty, inadequate bunker facilities and fears of renewed escalation.
Operation Sindoor was launched after the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, where terrorists opened fire on tourists, killing 26 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.
Security officials say the aftermath of the operation led to major changes in counter-insurgency deployment across Jammu and Kashmir. “The focus over the past year has been on prevention. We increased surveillance on infiltration routes, strengthened electronic monitoring and improved coordination among all agencies,” said a senior Army official based in Srinagar.
He said there had been no large-scale coordinated terrorist attack in the Valley in the months following the operation.
Data from Jammu and Kashmir Police reflects a sharp decline in civilian killings after May 2025. In May alone, 25 civilians, five security personnel and 13 terrorists were killed in violence linked to terrorism and security operations, taking the total deaths for the month to 43.
But from June 2025 to April 2026, no civilian killing linked to terrorism was officially recorded. During that period, 30 terrorists, eight security personnel and two unidentified persons were killed, according to police data.
The figures indicate a sustained security push targeting terrorist networks. Terrorists killed included four in June, five in July, four each in August and September, and six in February 2026. Security operations also intensified in the higher reaches of Rajouri, Poonch and Kupwara districts during winter months.
In December last year, the Army increased patrols across mountain passes, forests and ridges near the Line of Control because of lower snowfall that left traditional infiltration routes open for longer periods.
The Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, in a statement, had said troops equipped with snow gear, drones and surveillance sensors were conducting round-the-clock patrols under the Army's winter security plan.
The spokesperson said foggy conditions, reduced civilian movement and the absence of heavy snowfall could create favourable conditions for infiltration attempts. Joint operations between the Army and police were also expanded in the Pir Panjal region.
On March 10 this year, the Army said it foiled an infiltration attempt in the Jhangar area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district, where one terrorist was killed. The Border Security Force (BSF) has also repeatedly warned about continued infiltration attempts and terrorist launch pads across the border.
BSF Kashmir Frontier Inspector General Ashok Yadav said that despite snowfall and difficult terrain, infiltration attempts continued to remain a concern and security forces were maintaining a high alert along the LoC and IB.
Officials have also reported incidents involving suspected Pakistani drones along the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu region districts over the past year, prompting search operations and heightened monitoring.
Ahead of Independence Day last year, security agencies had deployed a three-tier counter-infiltration grid across vulnerable stretches of the LoC.
The anniversary of Operation Sindoor has also renewed attention on the lack of protective infrastructure for civilians living close to the LoC and IB.
In several border villages of Uri, Karnah, Poonch and Rajouri, residents said they continue to depend on temporary arrangements during periods of shelling and cross-border firing despite repeated government promises to build community and family bunkers.
In 2018, the Centre sanctioned funds for more than 14,000 bunkers across the Jammu region, including individual and community shelters for vulnerable villages near the LoC and IB. However, residents in many areas say the number of functional bunkers remains far below what is required.
In the Uri sector of Baramulla district, residents who fled during shelling following Operation Sindoor said little has changed in the past year.
Fida Hussain, a resident of Kamalkote village, said the area has a population of over 4,000 people but lacks even a single community bunker.
“During Operation Sindoor, hundreds of families had to leave their homes and stay in temporary shelters in Baramulla town,” Hussain said. “Government schools and colleges became our shelter for weeks. If proper bunkers had been built, people would not have suffered so much displacement.”
He said the area also lacks emergency medical infrastructure. “Kamalkote is highly vulnerable during shelling and ceasefire violations, but the health centre here is just a small room without emergency facilities, doctors or adequate staff,” he said.
In Salamabad's Hathlanga village in Uri, college student Shahid Rustum said authorities compensated some families whose houses were damaged during shelling, but bunker construction never moved forward. “The government announced relief and spoke about safety measures, but not a single community bunker has come up in our area,” he said.
In Karnah sector of Kupwara district, residents voiced similar concerns. Fayaz Karnahi, a local political activist, said some affected families received monetary assistance after last year’s escalation, but many were still waiting for compensation and protective infrastructure.
“The Army rebuilt one damaged house, but government agencies have not built even a single community bunker in several vulnerable areas,” Karnahi said. “People living near the LoC remain exposed whenever tensions rise.”
He said uncertainty in India-Pakistan relations keeps border residents under constant stress. “In the absence of lasting peace, people here continue to live under the shadow of shelling and crossfire,” he said.
In Poonch district, where some of the heaviest shelling was reported after Operation Sindoor, residents said the shortage of bunkers continues to create fear during periods of escalation. “We still do not have enough bunkers. When shelling starts, civilians are exposed,” said Javed Khatana, a resident of Sawajian village.
Residents in Tanghdar sector of Kupwara also recalled the panic that followed shelling and firing last year. “Whenever tensions rise, fear comes back immediately,” said Sajjad Khan, a resident of Tanghdar. “People remember how suddenly they had to leave their homes and run for safety.”
Officials acknowledged delays in bunker construction and said work was continuing in phases. “A number of bunker projects are under execution, but terrain, weather conditions and logistical difficulties in remote areas have delayed completion in some sectors,” a J&K administration official said while requesting anonymity.
Security experts say civilian protection infrastructure requires as much attention as military preparedness in conflict-prone regions.
They say stronger bunker networks, early warning systems, evacuation plans and emergency medical facilities are essential for reducing civilian vulnerability during future escalations along the border.
Security analysts say Operation Sindoor reinforced India's deterrence posture but did not fundamentally change the nature of the Line of Control.
The year also saw controversy over one counter-insurgency operation. On April 1, 2026, the Army claimed to have killed a terrorist in Ganderbal district. The next day, the family of 28-year-old Rashid Ahmad Mughal from Chountwaliwar village approached police alleging that he had no terrorist links and was a commerce postgraduate trying to support his family.
Following the allegations, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a magisterial probe. “I have ordered a thorough and impartial magisterial inquiry into the Arhama, Ganderbal incident. The inquiry will examine all aspects related to the incident and ensure that justice is served,” the LG's office had said.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had also called for a transparent and time-bound investigation. “At the very least this encounter needs a transparent and time bound probe with the facts made public,” Abdullah said at the time.
The incident triggered political reactions, with PDP leader Iltija Mufti alleging the slain man was a local resident and party worker.
Despite persistent concerns along the borders, authorities say tourism, infrastructure projects and economic activities in several parts of Kashmir have continued without major disruption over the past year.
Senior police and Army officials maintain that security forces remain focused on preventing infiltration, dismantling terrorist networks and maintaining coordination across agencies.
“Our objective is clear,” the Army official said. “We are maintaining constant vigilance along infiltration routes while ensuring that peace and normalcy are preserved in populated areas.”
For residents living close to the LoC, however, memories of last year’s shelling remain fresh. “Whenever tensions increase, fear returns immediately,” said Sajad Khan, a resident of Tanghdar in Kupwara district. “People remember how suddenly everything changed last year.”
(With inputs from Mir Farhat Maqbool)
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