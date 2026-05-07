ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor Anniversary: Jammu Kashmir Records Fewer Civilian Killings But Border Fears Persist

Indian Army personnel conduct drill with 81 mm mortar system at a location along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. ( ANI Video Grab )

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and several Union ministers on Thursday paid tribute to defence forces on the first anniversary of ‘Operation Sindoor’, the cross-border military operation launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians last year.

Remembering the operation, PM Modi said the “extraordinary victory achieved by India in Operation Sindoor is an inspiring example of the remarkable valor and patriotism of our brave soldiers.”

“Every citizen of the country takes pride in their indomitable courage, unwavering resolve, and dedication to duty,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Quoting a Sanskrit verse, Modi said, “A warrior with an exalted mind and vehicles, O Bharat. In whose army these are present, surely declare victory for him.”

Referring to the operation carried out during the night of May 6 and 7 last year, Modi said India’s armed forces had “showcased their valour and gave a firm response to those who attacked our people.”

“As a mark of respect to our forces and their success during Operation Sindoor, let us all change our display pictures on social media, including X, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to the picture shared below,” he added.

Home Minister Amit Shah described Operation Sindoor as “an epochal mission of India.” “History will remember it as the day of the precise striking power of our armed forces, meticulous intelligence of our agencies, and resolute political will rising together as one to destroy each and every address of terror across the border that dared to cast an evil shadow on our citizens at Pahalgam,” Shah said.

“This day will continue to bring the dreadful message to our enemies that no matter where they hide, they cannot escape. They are always within our sight and the fierce wrath of our firepower,” he added while saluting the armed forces.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s resolve to protect its sovereignty and dismantle terror networks.

“As we mark the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we bow in reverence to the men and women in uniform whose unwavering resolve and extraordinary courage delivered a fitting response to the enemy who targeted innocent civilians at Pahalgam,” Sinha said.

“Operation Sindoor is a declaration etched in resolve that our brave armed forces are committed to protect the country's sovereignty and integrity at any cost. It is testament of India's firm resolve and we are committed to dismantling the terror network and securing a terror-free J&K,” he added.

Several union ministers and political leaders also remembered the operation and praised the role of the Army, paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

A year after the operation altered the security atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir, official data and ground reports show a mixed picture. Security agencies point to tighter surveillance, reduced terrorist movement in the hinterland and fewer major attacks. But residents living near the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) continue to live with uncertainty, inadequate bunker facilities and fears of renewed escalation.

Operation Sindoor was launched after the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, where terrorists opened fire on tourists, killing 26 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

File image of a damaged house due to cross-border shelling (ETV Bharat)

Security officials say the aftermath of the operation led to major changes in counter-insurgency deployment across Jammu and Kashmir. “The focus over the past year has been on prevention. We increased surveillance on infiltration routes, strengthened electronic monitoring and improved coordination among all agencies,” said a senior Army official based in Srinagar.

He said there had been no large-scale coordinated terrorist attack in the Valley in the months following the operation.

Data from Jammu and Kashmir Police reflects a sharp decline in civilian killings after May 2025. In May alone, 25 civilians, five security personnel and 13 terrorists were killed in violence linked to terrorism and security operations, taking the total deaths for the month to 43.

But from June 2025 to April 2026, no civilian killing linked to terrorism was officially recorded. During that period, 30 terrorists, eight security personnel and two unidentified persons were killed, according to police data.

File photo of explosion near LoC (ETV Bharat)

The figures indicate a sustained security push targeting terrorist networks. Terrorists killed included four in June, five in July, four each in August and September, and six in February 2026. Security operations also intensified in the higher reaches of Rajouri, Poonch and Kupwara districts during winter months.

In December last year, the Army increased patrols across mountain passes, forests and ridges near the Line of Control because of lower snowfall that left traditional infiltration routes open for longer periods.