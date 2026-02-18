ETV Bharat / bharat

'Operation KGH-2' Launched Along Chhattisgarh-Telangana Borders To Wipe Out Naxalism By March 31

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The security agencies engaged in the anti-naxal operations have launched a massive operation nicknamed KGH-2 (Karreguttalu Hills) along the Chhattisgarh and Telangana borders as a final assault to wipe out the red ultras by March 31, 2026.

Disclosing this to ETV Bharat, Inspector General (Operation) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Gynandra Verma said that CRPF and state security forces have launched KGH-2 on Tuesday along the Chhattisgarh and Telangana borders.

"We believe the top two Naxals leaders & central committee members/politburo members, including Devuji alias Kumbha Dada and Ganapati alias Mupala Laxaman Rao alias Ramanna, might be hiding along this Karreguttalu Hills area," said Verma.

According to Verma, only four central committee members (CCM)/politburo members (PBM) are presently alive, including Devuji, Ganapati, Misir Bisra and Malla Raja Reddy. As per intelligence inputs, Misir is suspected to be hiding in Jharkhand, and Reddy is suspected to be hiding in Odisha.

Indicating that 2025 was the most successful year for the security agencies as far as the anti-naxal operations are concerned, another CRPF official said that 12 PBM/ CCM were neutralised and five CCM have surrendered due to increased pressure mounted through operations launched by CRPF and its elite Battalions CoBRA along with state police forces.

"As on January 1, 2025, a total of 22 CCMs/ PBMs were active, whereas by the end of the year, only four PBMs/ CCMs were active. Apart from that, 21 state zonal committee members and 73 area committee members were neutralised in 2025. Targeting Maoists, leadership was the part of combat strategy, which provided a serious setback to Maoist formations," the official said.

According to the official, there are around 300 Maoists active in all the Maoists-infested areas of different states. Till January last year, 18 districts were categorised as "Maoists affected." Due to strong efforts and implementation of an aggressive operational strategy, by the end of 2025, only eight districts remain in the "Maoists affected" category.

In the year 2025, as many as 370 Maoists were neutralised in operations conducted by the CRPF along with other security forces and state police, which includes one PBM and 10 CCMs, leading to a big blow to Maoist formations.

As per government data, during the year 2025, as many as 1175 Maoists, over ground workers, sympathisers were apprehended by the security forces.