'Operation KGH-2' Launched Along Chhattisgarh-Telangana Borders To Wipe Out Naxalism By March 31
Devuji alias Kumbha Dada, Ganapati alias Mupala Laxaman Rao alias Ramanna, Misir Bisra and Malla Raja Reddy are the only four Naxals still at large.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 9:41 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The security agencies engaged in the anti-naxal operations have launched a massive operation nicknamed KGH-2 (Karreguttalu Hills) along the Chhattisgarh and Telangana borders as a final assault to wipe out the red ultras by March 31, 2026.
Disclosing this to ETV Bharat, Inspector General (Operation) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Gynandra Verma said that CRPF and state security forces have launched KGH-2 on Tuesday along the Chhattisgarh and Telangana borders.
"We believe the top two Naxals leaders & central committee members/politburo members, including Devuji alias Kumbha Dada and Ganapati alias Mupala Laxaman Rao alias Ramanna, might be hiding along this Karreguttalu Hills area," said Verma.
According to Verma, only four central committee members (CCM)/politburo members (PBM) are presently alive, including Devuji, Ganapati, Misir Bisra and Malla Raja Reddy. As per intelligence inputs, Misir is suspected to be hiding in Jharkhand, and Reddy is suspected to be hiding in Odisha.
Indicating that 2025 was the most successful year for the security agencies as far as the anti-naxal operations are concerned, another CRPF official said that 12 PBM/ CCM were neutralised and five CCM have surrendered due to increased pressure mounted through operations launched by CRPF and its elite Battalions CoBRA along with state police forces.
"As on January 1, 2025, a total of 22 CCMs/ PBMs were active, whereas by the end of the year, only four PBMs/ CCMs were active. Apart from that, 21 state zonal committee members and 73 area committee members were neutralised in 2025. Targeting Maoists, leadership was the part of combat strategy, which provided a serious setback to Maoist formations," the official said.
According to the official, there are around 300 Maoists active in all the Maoists-infested areas of different states. Till January last year, 18 districts were categorised as "Maoists affected." Due to strong efforts and implementation of an aggressive operational strategy, by the end of 2025, only eight districts remain in the "Maoists affected" category.
In the year 2025, as many as 370 Maoists were neutralised in operations conducted by the CRPF along with other security forces and state police, which includes one PBM and 10 CCMs, leading to a big blow to Maoist formations.
As per government data, during the year 2025, as many as 1175 Maoists, over ground workers, sympathisers were apprehended by the security forces.
"2391 Maoists surrendered, due to concerted efforts of CRPF, along with other security forces and state police," the official said.
Expansion of security grid
As part of the combat strategy, CRPF has identified the strongholds of Maoists, and it was decided to establish launch pads as well as forward operating bases (FOBs) with the intention to disrupt supply chains and the launching of operations. Following the setting up of FOBs, security forces were able to free several naxal-infested areas which were known as "No Go Zones" like Korreguttalu hills, national park area, Chakrabandha forest and Bhimbandh.
"It was the CRPF who not only breached the myths but also captured these areas with utmost dedication and professional skills. In the year 2025, 61 FOBs were established in core areas, including 32 in Chhattisgarh, nine in Jharkhand, four each in Odisha and Maharashtra, 11 in Madhya Pradesh, and one in Telangana," government data in possession of ETV Bharat stated.
Operation Black Forest (A Game Changer)
Korreguttalu hillocks were the strategic strongholds of Maoists in the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. "Top leadership of Maoists formations and technical divisions were present at these hillocks, taking advantage of natural obstacles. Based on the inputs, a multi-party sustained operations 'Black Forst' was launched on April 21, 2025 to May 11, 2025 wherein 31 Maoists were killed and 35 weapons, 450 IEDs, 818 BGL shells, 10 BGL round, 103 detonators and other items were recovered," the data stated.
Madhya Pradesh declared Naxal-free
Balaghat, Mandla districts in Madhya Pradesh were identified as the alternative bases due to increased pressure in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.
Working on a strategy, the CRPF has established new FOBs in core areas. Sustained operations were conducted from these camps, which created an effective domination resulting in the choking of supply lines and movement routes. In these operations, security forces neutralised 45 hardcore armed Naxals and arrested 28 others.
"On December 11, 2025, the last two districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Balaghat and Mandla, have been declared naxal-free," the official said.
