ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Chakra-VI: CBI Cracks Down On Digital Arrest Scam Network Across 16 States

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday carried out coordinated raids at more than 80 locations across 16 states as part of its ongoing crackdown on digital arrest scams. Two people were arrested for allegedly helping cybercriminals launder money through shell companies and mule bank accounts.

The searches were conducted under Operation Chakra-VI. The CBI deployed 60 special teams across Punjab, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, West Bengal, Manipur, Karnataka and Odisha.

According to the investigative agency, the operation targeted an organised cybercrime network allegedly linked to more than 200 cases of digital arrest fraud reported across the country.

Two Arrested for Money Laundering Network

The CBI arrested two accused, B Naresh from Chennai and Sanjib Saha from Kolkata. Investigators allege that the duo played a key role in setting up shell companies and operated mule bank accounts that were used to route nearly Rs 2 crore of suspected crime proceeds. Officials believe these accounts played a key role in the financial network supporting the scam.