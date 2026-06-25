Operation Chakra-VI: CBI Cracks Down On Digital Arrest Scam Network Across 16 States
CBI raided over 80 locations across 16 states in a probe into a digital arrest scam, arresting two accused and seizing key digital evidence.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST|
Updated : June 25, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday carried out coordinated raids at more than 80 locations across 16 states as part of its ongoing crackdown on digital arrest scams. Two people were arrested for allegedly helping cybercriminals launder money through shell companies and mule bank accounts.
The searches were conducted under Operation Chakra-VI. The CBI deployed 60 special teams across Punjab, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, West Bengal, Manipur, Karnataka and Odisha.
In a major crackdown on the cybercrime infrastructure facilitating digital arrest scams, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), under Operation Chakra-VI, constituted 60 special teams and conducted coordinated searches at more than 80 locations across 16 States, namely… pic.twitter.com/ppRgMWkYS7— IANS (@ians_india) June 25, 2026
According to the investigative agency, the operation targeted an organised cybercrime network allegedly linked to more than 200 cases of digital arrest fraud reported across the country.
Two Arrested for Money Laundering Network
The CBI arrested two accused, B Naresh from Chennai and Sanjib Saha from Kolkata. Investigators allege that the duo played a key role in setting up shell companies and operated mule bank accounts that were used to route nearly Rs 2 crore of suspected crime proceeds. Officials believe these accounts played a key role in the financial network supporting the scam.
During the investigation, the CBI uncovered a fake website with a web address closely resembling the official website of the Supreme Court of India.
The agency said the cybercriminals allegedly used the fake domain to intimidate victims by posing as law enforcement officials and claiming they were under "digital arrest".
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered after the Supreme Court Registry lodged a complaint.
Fake Court Orders, Forged Documents Recovered
Investigators also found that the accused allegedly uploaded forged court orders and fake documents resembling those issued by courts and law enforcement agencies to make their threats appear genuine.
During the searches, officials seized mobile phones, laptops, digital devices, financial records and other documents, all of which are now being examined by forensic experts.
The investigation has also revealed that the network may have targeted victims outside India. The CBI said it is sharing information with law enforcement agencies in other countries as required. Officials said the investigation is continuing and further arrests are likely as more links in the network are uncovered.
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