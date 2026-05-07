ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway A Hit With Tourists, Commuters. Haridwar Businesses Bear Brunt Of Being Bypassed

Haridwar: With the Char Dham Yatra season getting underway in Uttarakhand, the tourist footfall has started increasing across Garhwal. While other religious destinations are witnessing a surge of tourists, Haridwar is experiencing a decline, with stakeholders like hotels, restaurants and travel agents claiming a 40 per cent impact. For them, the villain of the piece is the newly-opened Dehradun-Delhi Expressway.

Local businessmen claim the Expressway comes as a double whammy for them, given that they were already witnessing a slump on account of rising LPG costs in the wake of the Middle East crisis. They say that because of the Expressway, visitors heading to further destinations are bypassing Haridwar and its periphery. While not disputing that the project is a positive development, they have sought tax relief to compensate for their losses.

With the opening of the Expressway, the journey from Delhi to Dehradun has been reduced substantially to just two and a half to three hours. A large number of travelers from neighbouring areas like Delhi, Noida, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, who earlier used to halt at Haridwar, are now bypassing the city to save travel time. Haridwar's businessmen claim this has led to a 70 per cent vacancy in hotel rooms at a time when the Char Dham Yatra has taken off.

They are alleging that footfall has declined substantially in comparison to last year, despite Haridwar being considered the gateway to the Char Dham shrines, where pilgrims take a dip in the Ganges and pray at the Mansa Devi temple, before proceeding into the upper reaches.

Hotel association president Kuldeep Sharma said, “Hotel bookings are low, 40 per cent of the city's hotels are vacant. Due to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, travelers are not stopping in Haridwar; instead traveling directly to Dehradun. We are unable to cover our running costs. The government is also not paying attention to this.”