Our Task Is to Ensure Intangible Heritage Remains Alive: India

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, EAM Jaishankar, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during the inaugural ceremony of the 20th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India on Sunday said traditions are "not relics of the past" but the guiding lights of the future, and asserted that "our task" is to ensure that intangible heritage remains alive, relevant, and empowering for the communities who hold it.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in his address at the opening ceremony of a key meeting of UNESCO being held at the Red Fort here, also said India hosting this meet is not just a matter of pride, but a reminder that its cultural ethos echo through its rich past.

The 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) will take place at the Red Fort from December 8 to 13. This is the first time that India is hosting a session of the UNESCO panel.

"We live at a unique moment when global challenges — climate stress, displacement, social fragmentation — put further pressure on fragile cultural systems. Yet, at the same time, new tools and renewed global attention give us the chance to do safeguarding better than ever," Shekhawat said.

"Our task is to ensure that intangible heritage remains alive, relevant, and empowering for the communities who hold it," he asserted.

In his address, the culture minister emphasised that "our traditions are not relics of the past; they are the guiding lights of the future". They teach society balance, sustainability, and respect for all forms of life. They remind it that humanity flourishes when "we remain anchored to the values of harmony and empathy".

"Therefore, for us, hosting meetings like this one is not merely an international affair or administrative exercise. They are opportunities to open the gate for dialogue between civilisations — dialogues that the world needs now more than ever," he added.

Shekhawat said expressed hope this meeting at the Red Fort would mark a "renewed global commitment", to lift the voices of communities, to hand knowledge to the youth with respect, and to use every available tool -- technological and policy -- to safeguard humanity’s intangible treasures.

As of recent UNESCO updates, the total number of inscribed elements across the intangible cultural heritage list, stands at 788, he said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was the chief guest on the occasion.

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and India’s Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma, were also present at the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message was read by Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal in the presence of the dignitaries on the dais. For India, heritage has never been just nostalgia, but it's a living and growing river, a continuous stream of knowledge, creativity and community, the PM said.