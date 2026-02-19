ETV Bharat / bharat

OpenAI, Tata Group, TCS Enter Multi-Year Partnership To Develop AI Infrastructure In India

Visitors explore the TATA AI pavilion during the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. ( IANS )

Mumbai: The Tata Group, Tata Consultancy Services'(TCS) HyperVault unit and OpenAI have agreed to a multi-year partnership to develop AI infrastructure in India.

Under the agreement which comes at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in the initial phase, TCS will develop AI infrastructure with 100MW capacity, with an option to scale to 1 GW, a press statement by the TCS said on Thursday. This infrastructure will power next-generation AI workloads and position India as a global AI hub.

According to the statement, the multi-dimensional strategic partnership will drive AI-powered innovation across enterprise, consumer, and social sectors. This partnership spans multiple high-impact areas, including powering AI-led innovation across Tata Group companies, joint efforts to drive AI transformation across industries globally, and setting up AI infrastructure, it added.

It is understood that OpenAI Foundation and TCS will collaborate to provide AI training and resources to Indian youth, enabling them to apply AI responsibly and efficiently on a large scale. Together, they will develop technology toolkits for NGOs and launch initiatives focused on young people, with the objective of improving the livelihoods of at least one million Indian youth.

Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI, said that India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its talent, ambition, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future.