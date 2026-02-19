OpenAI, Tata Group, TCS Enter Multi-Year Partnership To Develop AI Infrastructure In India
According to a press statement by TCS, it will develop AI infrastructure with 100MW capacity in the initial phase.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Mumbai: The Tata Group, Tata Consultancy Services'(TCS) HyperVault unit and OpenAI have agreed to a multi-year partnership to develop AI infrastructure in India.
Under the agreement which comes at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in the initial phase, TCS will develop AI infrastructure with 100MW capacity, with an option to scale to 1 GW, a press statement by the TCS said on Thursday. This infrastructure will power next-generation AI workloads and position India as a global AI hub.
According to the statement, the multi-dimensional strategic partnership will drive AI-powered innovation across enterprise, consumer, and social sectors. This partnership spans multiple high-impact areas, including powering AI-led innovation across Tata Group companies, joint efforts to drive AI transformation across industries globally, and setting up AI infrastructure, it added.
It is understood that OpenAI Foundation and TCS will collaborate to provide AI training and resources to Indian youth, enabling them to apply AI responsibly and efficiently on a large scale. Together, they will develop technology toolkits for NGOs and launch initiatives focused on young people, with the objective of improving the livelihoods of at least one million Indian youth.
Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI, said that India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its talent, ambition, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future.
"Through OpenAI for India and our partnership with Tata Group, we’re working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India, so that more people across the country can access and benefit from it,” Altman said.
Chairman, Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran said that the deep collaboration between OpenAI and Tata Group marks a major milestone in India’s vision to become a global leader in AI.
"We are pleased to partner with OpenAI to create state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India. This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries. Together we will skill India’s youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era,” he said.
TCS established HyperVault in 2025 with a vision to deliver gigawatt-scale secure, reliable, large-scale AI-ready infrastructure for hyperscalers and AI-driven organizations. Powered by green energy, it will offer purpose-built, liquid-cooled data centers with high rack densities, and network connectivity across all key cloud regions.This partnership marks a pivotal moment in India’s vision to become a global leader in AI and build an ecosystem that accelerates AI development and adoption.