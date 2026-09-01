ETV Bharat / bharat

Open Borders, New Threats: SSB Steps Up Tech-Driven Security Along Nepal, Bhutan Frontiers

SSB Director General Sanjay Singhal presenting a plaque to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan during the SSB Investiture Ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi ( Special arrangement (SSB) )

New Delhi: Securing India’s 2,450-km-long open international borders with Nepal and Bhutan is emerging as an increasingly complex security challenge, with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) turning to facial recognition, radars, CCTV systems, drones and other modern surveillance technologies to counter new-age threats.

The issue took centre stage at the SSB Investiture Ceremony held in New Delhi on Tuesday, where Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan underlined the need for a “balanced approach” to securing the country’s friendly and open borders while facilitating large-scale legitimate movement.

Home Secretary Praises SSB

Mohan said border security was an important foundation of India’s internal security and highlighted the SSB’s crucial role in securing the open borders with Nepal and Bhutan. “Maintaining a balance between security, public convenience and friendly relations amid large-scale legitimate movement across these borders is an important responsibility of the SSB,” he said.

The open nature of these frontiers makes conventional border management particularly challenging, as there are no continuous physical barriers to regulate movement. The Home Secretary appreciated the SSB’s efforts to strengthen surveillance through facial recognition systems, radars, CCTV cameras and other technological tools.

Mohan also highlighted the force’s action against human trafficking, counterfeit currency, narcotics and arms smuggling — activities that pose significant challenges along India’s open borders.

Referring to a quadrilateral border security framework envisaged by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mohan said stronger coordination among border guarding forces, state governments, Central government agencies and border communities could further strengthen border management.

He said the first major meeting aimed at implementing the framework at the ground level was organised under the aegis of the SSB in the India-Nepal border region.

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